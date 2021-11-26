CSKT, Blackfeet receive federal money to help youth

Two western Montana tribal communities are set to receive almost $1 million in federal grants to bolster public safety and serve crime victims.

Both of the grants are aimed at supporting youth programs. The Department of Justice is setting aside $508,245 for the Blackfeet Tribe to be parceled out to its Tribal Youth Program, and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation was awarded $450,000 through the Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities, according to a news release.

Two other tribes in Montana, the Chippewa Cree and Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux, are also recipients of grant money. The total funding the four Montana tribes will receive is $3,081,878.

"I am very pleased to learn of the grant awards being made available to four of our Montana Tribal Nations. I am hopeful for what we will each be able to accomplish," CSKT Tribal Council Secretary Ellie Bundy said. "Whether focusing on law enforcement, justice systems, domestic violence or child abuse, these funds will allow us to continue making solid efforts at combating violence, serving victims and improving our systems and processes in very meaningful ways."

The Children’s Justice Act Partnerships has received funding through the Federal Crime Victims Division since 1989. The money is used to help tribes develop, establish, and operate programs to improve the investigation, prosecution and handling of child abuse cases, particularly cases of child sexual abuse, in a manner that limits additional trauma to the child victim, according to the Office for Victims of Crime website.

"This money will provide critical support to help tribes strengthen public safety and address the challenges of violent crime too often experienced in their communities,” U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in the news release.

The four grants are among 137 grants to 85 American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The grants, totaling $73 million, were announced last week during the virtual White House Tribal Nations Summit.

“These funds are designed to help enhance tribal justice systems and strengthen law enforcement, improve the handling of child abuse cases, combat domestic violence and support tribal youth programs,” the news release said.

More than four in five of American Indian and Alaska Native adults have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. This equates to nearly 3 million people who have experienced stalking, sexual violence, psychological aggression or physical violence by intimate partners.

