CSKT chair Fyant loses tribal election

The election has been certified for five seats on the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal council, according to a Wednesday night news release from CSKT.

Council chair Shelly Fyant was defeated by Jim Malatare, 939-476. Fyant joined council in 2013, defeating Malatare in that election, and has served as chair since 2020.

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Fyant wished Malatare luck for his term, saying, "I have nothing but good thoughts and good intentions for the council.'

"I've enjoyed my time working on council. It's a way to effect positive change," Fyant told the Missoulian on Thursday. "I've always been a change maker and I've always contributed positively to my community. I plan to do the same to continue those efforts."

Incumbents Len Twoteeth (Elmo District) and Carole Lankford (Ronan District) both won, as did Tom McDonald, who took a newly created at-large position. Jennifer Finley (Polson) also won her election.

Twoteeth beat challenger Art Caye 1,152-276, while Lankford downed Leonard Michel 1,118-311.

Twoteeth, who won his third term, said he plans to continue his support and dedication to those living in outlying rural areas. He would like to see more services in his district, saying that something like a convenience store or gas station is what he is pushing for.

He also seeks to connect those who do not know about certain programs to things that can help them, saying he wants to be a tool to do that.

"I really enjoy providing assistance to our individual tribal members because many of them are struggling and a lot of them do not want to reach out for help," Twoteeth said. "I enjoy bringing these services to them.

"I am very humbled knowing that the results of the election have clearly shown me that the people have approved of my job performance," he added.

McDonald won over Dan DePoe 1,008-403 for the at-large position. The two at-large seats were created to represent the reservation's population better, McDonald said.

Housing, water rights, medical services and working to build the economy are all important issues that need to be faced, McDonald said. He would like to see a new entrance to the National Bison Range off Highway 93. Land use and planning are going to be major issues to work through.

"I just feel honored by the people of the tribes that voted for me," McDonald said. "They're asking me to represent them and so it's a real, real honor for me. I really feel humbled."

Finley, a former English teacher, won against Charmel Gillian, another incumbent, 1,010-409.

One of the biggest issues facing the community is economic development, Finley said. She would like to boost that to help pay for other services, such as better health care and addressing trauma.

"I think strong economic development is important because that's how we're going to pay for cultural perpetuation, improved health care and improved educational resources," Finley said.

"I have dedicated my entire life to helping people in one way or another and that's the reason I decided to run for tribal council, because the bottom line is I want to help people and I care about my community," she added.

Lankford and Malatare did not immediately return requests for comment on Thursday as of press time.

The election was held on Dec. 18. Tribal officials reported a 36.67% turnout, an increase of 6% over the last general election.

Several mailers, as well as email and social media pushes, were sent before the election, said Shane Morigeau, CSKT's deputy executive officer for public affairs and communications.

The ballot count was streamed live online and can be found on CSKT's YouTube page. The council members will be sworn in on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. in Pablo. A new chairperson will also be selected during that quarterly meeting.

Tribal council terms are for four years and there are 10 seats. The next election will take place in 2023 for the other five spots.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

