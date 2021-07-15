CSKT chief judge remembered by community

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Court Chief Judge Winona Tanner passed away earlier this month.

Tanner was loved and valued by her community, and her accomplishments and impact on the CSKT community and tribal justice systems are remembered by many.

"Everyone who ever worked with Winona behind the bench or appeared before her will miss her dedication, care and deep understanding of our community,” said CSKT Chairwoman Shelly R. Fyant in a July 3 press release. “We lowered our flags in her honor. She’s among the Evelyn Stevenson’s and Louise Burke’s as builders of our court system.”

Tanner most recently served as the CSKT Tribal Court Chief Judge, a position she stepped into in 2004. Tanner got her start in the CSKT tribal system 1983, when she began working for the Tribal Legal Services office. From there, she bounced to the Tribal Defenders Office and Tribal Prosecutors Office.

Maylinn Smith, a CSKT civil attorney, first met Tanner in 1987 when she worked in the tribal legal department.

Tanner was known for her work advocating for children and family, Smith said.