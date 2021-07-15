CSKT chief judge remembered by community

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Court Chief Judge Winona Tanner passed away earlier this month.
Tanner was loved and valued by her community, and her accomplishments and impact on the CSKT community and tribal justice systems are remembered by many.
"Everyone who ever worked with Winona behind the bench or appeared before her will miss her dedication, care and deep understanding of our community,” said CSKT Chairwoman Shelly R. Fyant in a July 3 press release. “We lowered our flags in her honor. She’s among the Evelyn Stevenson’s and Louise Burke’s as builders of our court system.”
Tanner most recently served as the CSKT Tribal Court Chief Judge, a position she stepped into in 2004. Tanner got her start in the CSKT tribal system 1983, when she began working for the Tribal Legal Services office. From there, she bounced to the Tribal Defenders Office and Tribal Prosecutors Office.
Maylinn Smith, a CSKT civil attorney, first met Tanner in 1987 when she worked in the tribal legal department.
Tanner was known for her work advocating for children and family, Smith said.
“She brought that traditional viewpoint to the bench and so she was really concerned about kids and families, making sure families were being treated fairly. She kind of brought that custom and tradition in to the courtroom,” Smith added.
In 2015, Casey Family Programs recognized Tanner’s dedication to family issues with the Casey Excellence for Children Leadership Award.
“Her concerns for the best interest of children, families and the tribal community ran deep,” the news release said.
Tanner also used her deep understanding of the Flathead Reservation community to guide young people who landed in the court system.
When a young man appeared before her with a fish and game violation, and rather than issuing a fine, Tanner referred him to visit with the Selis Qlispe Culture Committee. Here, he listened to stories shared by elders about the importance of using all parts of a hunted animal.
She believed lessons learned from listening to the story of his ancestors better served the man than a fine, the release said.
Before she passed, Tanner initiated remodel and expansion projects for the CSKT Tribal Court buildings. Smith said these plans are still in place.
Tanner is survived by many family members.
“Her compassion, fairness and wisdom will be greatly missed,” the release said.