You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CSKT declares state of emergency
editor's pick alert

CSKT declares state of emergency

Coronavirus need to know - large

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council declared an official state of emergency Tuesday morning.

This decision moves the tribes’ Emergency Operations Center from on standby to partially activated. The tribal government has also implemented a partial shutdown, effective March 16 through March 27. Essential services will continue, with an emphasis on protecting individuals who are most at-risk due to age, respiratory, or compromised immune systems. Travel restrictions remain in place for all tribal programs, affiliates and corporations.

Lake County and the State of Montana have also declared emergencies.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News