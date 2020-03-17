CSKT declares state of emergency

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council declared an official state of emergency Tuesday morning.
This decision moves the tribes’ Emergency Operations Center from on standby to partially activated. The tribal government has also implemented a partial shutdown, effective March 16 through March 27. Essential services will continue, with an emphasis on protecting individuals who are most at-risk due to age, respiratory, or compromised immune systems. Travel restrictions remain in place for all tribal programs, affiliates and corporations.
Lake County and the State of Montana have also declared emergencies.
This story will be updated.