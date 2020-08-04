You have permission to edit this article.
CSKT: Fire burns on Bird Island
Driving west on 200

Cars drive west on Highway 200 amid smoke from the Magpie Rock fire west of Dixon.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

A fire was reported at 7:45 p.m. on Monday on Bird Island, three miles southwest of Blue Bay in Flathead Lake, according to the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

The fire is on Fish, Wildlife, and Parks land and is estimated at 2 acres. The fire is under investigation. More information will be released when it is available.

Tuesday, the Magpie Rock fire outside Dixon was still reported at 62 percent contained.

For questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Division of Fire at 676-2550 or contact C.T. Camel, fire information officer, at 406-676-2550 ext. 6407 or email: ct.camel@cskt.org.

