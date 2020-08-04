CSKT: Fire burns on Bird Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire was reported at 7:45 p.m. on Monday on Bird Island, three miles southwest of Blue Bay in Flathead Lake, according to the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

The fire is on Fish, Wildlife, and Parks land and is estimated at 2 acres. The fire is under investigation. More information will be released when it is available.

Tuesday, the Magpie Rock fire outside Dixon was still reported at 62 percent contained.

For questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Division of Fire at 676-2550 or contact C.T. Camel, fire information officer, at 406-676-2550 ext. 6407 or email: ct.camel@cskt.org.

