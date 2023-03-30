The Office of Indian Affairs announced earlier this week that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have been selected to join a federal program that brings services to tribal communities.

Launched by Indian Affairs in 2015, the Tiwahe Initiative Social Services Demonstration Program delivers culturally-relevant services to children and families. "Tiwahe" means "family" in the Lakota language. The initiative aims to increase access to family and social services, create alternatives to incarceration, improve prevention and treatment opportunities, improve management services and improve partnerships among tribes, states, counties and the federal government to improve services for Native youth and families.

Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said the program "works because it gives tribes the freedom and flexibility to build programs that reflect the needs of their communities, while incorporating their own views, values and traditions."

"It is the job of the federal government to support tribes' work at the local level, by providing resources and working with them as a collaborative trustee to make lives better for people in tribal communities," he said in a statement.

Ten additional tribes, including the Fort Peck Tribes, were selected to receive one-time funding of $100,000 to implement programs outlined in their Tiwahe proposal.