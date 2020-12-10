CSKT leaders say 'Big Sky' show exploits tribes

Days after producers of the "Big Sky" television series said their "eyes were opened" by criticism from tribal leaders that the Montana-set ABC drama left out violence inflicted on Indigenous women, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes said the show is producing unauthorized scenes depicting the tribe's buildings and leaders without consulting with the tribe.
CSKT Chairwoman Shelly R. Fyant said in a press conference Thursday that "Big Sky" producers did not request permission from the tribal council or introduce themselves before the tribe learned that it would be depicted in the show.
Fyant said CSKT's first indication that the tribe would be depicted in the show was when a producer requested aerial footage of the complex via email Wednesday afternoon. However, Fyant said that email was not sent directly to the tribe and was instead forwarded from a Salish-Blackfeet filmmaker.
"That is our protocol, as it is with any sovereign nation, (that) you come to the Tribal Council first and you introduce your project and seek permission," Fyant said. "But instead, they're saying that they're going to use our Tribal Council complex and footage of our Veterans Memorial."
CSKT received another email from the show Wednesday afternoon requesting that the tribe ensure the accuracy of a military seal that was to be used during the taping of a fictional councilwoman from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The show is being shot at a Canadian studio, and has not produced any video from the Flathead Reservation to date.
"No previous notice was provided to CSKT and as far as we can tell; no efforts were made to reach out to tribal leadership," Fyant said Thursday.
Fyant said the tribes were insulted that the show did not come to the Tribal Council first to request permission. By comparison, producers from the "Yellowstone" TV show came to the Tribal Council seeking permission to rent the Gray Wolf Casino for an episode, which was granted.
The emails come a little over a week after the show's executive producers told the Associated Press that their eyes "had been opened to the outsized number of Native American and Indigenous women who go missing and are murdered each year, a sad and shocking fact."
That statement was in response to criticism by tribal leaders and advocates that the show — which focuses on two white sisters who go missing on a road trip in Montana as part of a pattern of abductions — ignores the history of violence inflicted on Indigenous women.
"Because of the nature of the series, we do not want any affiliation with them," Fyant said. "We do not want to be that token tribe ... because this is a very real problem in Montana (with) missing and murdered Indigenous people. These are real families that are affected."
Fyant said the tribe contacted the show but has not heard back from the producers. An assistant with the show did not immediately respond to the Missoulian's request for comment.
CSKT had joined the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders, Global Indigenous Council, Coushetta Tribe of Louisiana, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Association in reaching out to "Big Sky" production staff with their concerns about the series.
David Sickey, chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, told the Missoulian that the MMIW crisis is a nonpartisan issue and that there is an opportunity to raise awareness about the problem, but that he would "encourage the major networks and producers and creators to do it properly and respectfully...to consult with Native American leaders, with tribal nations, and to actually visit reservations around the country who are suffering staggering numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous women."
This week, the CSKT Tribal Council and community leaders are working with federal officials to develop specific protocols to respond to missing-person cases originating on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Fyant called the timing "ironic."
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were selected as the first tribal partner in Montana to pilot the program, largely because of the efforts of CSKT's Montana Missing Indigenous Persons working group, which was established in January 2019, according CSKT Communications Director Robert McDonald. The plan will be a future blueprint for other tribes, and adapted to their specific needs.
CSKT has been involved in other efforts to address the epidemic of murdered and missing indigenous women and peoples in Montana. CSKT was a co-producer on the film "Somebody's Daughter," an in-depth account of the MMIP crisis in Montana.
