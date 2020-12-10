CSKT leaders say 'Big Sky' show exploits tribes

"No previous notice was provided to CSKT and as far as we can tell; no efforts were made to reach out to tribal leadership," Fyant said Thursday.

Fyant said the tribes were insulted that the show did not come to the Tribal Council first to request permission. By comparison, producers from the "Yellowstone" TV show came to the Tribal Council seeking permission to rent the Gray Wolf Casino for an episode, which was granted.

The emails come a little over a week after the show's executive producers told the Associated Press that their eyes "had been opened to the outsized number of Native American and Indigenous women who go missing and are murdered each year, a sad and shocking fact."

That statement was in response to criticism by tribal leaders and advocates that the show — which focuses on two white sisters who go missing on a road trip in Montana as part of a pattern of abductions — ignores the history of violence inflicted on Indigenous women.

"Because of the nature of the series, we do not want any affiliation with them," Fyant said. "We do not want to be that token tribe ... because this is a very real problem in Montana (with) missing and murdered Indigenous people. These are real families that are affected."