CSKT plan celebration for Bison Range changeover

This year's new buffalo calves will have a historic baby shower as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes assume full management of the Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation this spring.

A three-day celebration of the oversight transfer from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to CSKT takes place May 20-22. It includes a one-day powwow, a ceremony at Salish-Kootenai College and a public welcome at the visitor center on the range.

“Our reunification with this specific buffalo herd means more to us than we can express,” CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said in an email. “In addition to our wildlife management, the CSKT wants to ensure the story of our people is told at the Bison Range, which we believe will enhance the public experience and foster a better understanding of Indigenous people.”

The 18,800-acre wildlife preserve sits in the middle of the Flathead Indian Reservation. It helped shelter some of North America’s last wild bison after they were nearly eradicated at the end of the 19th century. President Theodore Roosevelt established it in 1908 with the purchase of the remnants of a herd established by reservation residents Michel Pablo and Charles Allard. Most of those animals were sold to Canadian wildlife managers due to delays in U.S. congressional attempts to acquire the herd after the Dawes Act opened the reservation to white homesteading in 1906.

“Returning the Bison Range to its people is a momentous occasion, honoring lands, relationships, and conservation successes of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes,” FWS Director Martha Williams said in an email. “We’ve worked collaboratively with CSKT for many years and look forward to continuing to work together to conserve wildlife. I can’t wait to visit the CSKT’s Bison Range in the future.”

CSKT spokesman Shane Morigeau said the Bison Range visitor center is undergoing remodeling to add new educational features that should be ready for the May celebration activities. Tribal wildlife managers will be carrying forward the 2019 Bison Range Comprehensive Plan developed in collaboration with FWS before federal legislation officially authorized the National Bison Range’s transfer to Tribal management on Dec. 27, 2020. Federal and Tribal staff have shared oversight for the past two years until the formal handoff took place on Jan. 2, 2022.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 8 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.