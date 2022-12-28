CSKT propose recreation changes

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have proposed changes to its non-tribal member fishing, bird hunting and recreation regulations.

The tribes welcome public comment on the draft changes. Comments can be submitted via mail at 406 6th Ave. East Polson, MT 59860, and via email at Amanda.Bourdon@cskt.org or Stephanie.Gillin@cskt.org. And all oral comments can be made on Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Permit Office (406 6th Ave. East, Polson).

The proposed changes would take effect from March 1, 2023 through Feb. 28, 2024.

The CSKT Natural Resources Department added regulations for the Blue Bay Campground, located in Polson along Flathead Lake. While the regulations for the campground are the same as they've always been, the tribes hope that adding the details to the annual regulations will make the information more accessible to potential campers.

The insertion states that all vehicles must complete a permit registration envelope. Alcohol, drugs, firearms, fireworks, jet skis and ATVs are not allowed at the campground. Quiet hours are from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and the campground gate will be closed during quiet hours. The campground will not offer reservations, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Camps must be occupied nightly; otherwise, belongings will be removed. Campsites must be clean, and campers must be “bear aware.” Campers may not stay for more than 10 consecutive days. No campers under the age of 18 are allowed without adult supervision. Campers are prohibited from cutting vegetation or trees, and firewood is available for designated sites. Pets must be on a leash at all times. No lifeguard is on duty, and those under 14 cannot swim without adult supervision.

The tribes’ draft changes also include other updated guidelines. Section four, for example, which concerns the Mission Mountains, states that electric bikes are no longer allowed, and the removal of natural material from the wilderness, including berry and mushroom picking, is prohibited.

To learn more about the proposed changes, visit csktnrd.org.