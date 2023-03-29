Indigenous people and community members will soon have access to comprehensive health care services in Ronan.

The new $10.3 million Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Health Center will replace a clinic that was destroyed in 2021 to make room for the expansion of U.S. Highway 93. When the original clinic was removed, it was replaced by a smaller, temporary clinic that provided limited care to elders. Other tribal members traveled to Polson or St. Ignatius for health care.

The new 12,000-square-foot health center will provide primary care, urgent care, behavioral health services and physical therapy, and it will include an infusion center, pharmacy and fitness center. The health center is also expected to support 17 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be complete at the beginning of 2024.

The new clinic received funding through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program, which incentivizes community development. Since it was established in 2000, the program has brought more than $460 million to Montana and created more than 5,500 jobs for Montanans, according to a news release.

CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said the tribes were “honored” to partner with MoFi, the U.S. Bank and community development lender that helped establish the Fort Peck wellness center.

“This funding allowed for a reinvestment into the community, bringing back a fitness center and physical therapy, to the wealth of health services at this clinic,” he said.