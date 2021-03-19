 Skip to main content
CSKT Tribal Health giving reservation educators COVID shots

CSKT logo

PABLO — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s Tribal Health Department will provide COVID vaccine shots to educators who come into contact with students on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

This applies to teachers, para educators, drivers, administration and cafeteria workers, according to a press release.

To schedule an appointment call 406-745-3525, ext. 5035. More information can be found on the Tribal Health website at cskthealth.org.

There is an online sign up form on that website as well.

Tribal Council authorized Tribal Health to offer these shots to all educators. The shots are free and also available to all American Indians, anyone living in the same household as an American Indian, and all CSKT employees.

