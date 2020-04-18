CSKT wins lawsuit vs. Lake County, developer

It was not immediately clear whether the decision will spur more litigation, or whether Lundeen or the county will appeal Christensen’s ruling. Both she and the county commissioners declined to comment. Tribal spokesperson Rob McDonald, however, confirmed that Lundeen will still be able to seek a tribal permit to access the site.

The ruling is the latest twist in years of conflict between the county and tribal governments. “I hope Lake County accepts the Court’s decision and stops these futile efforts that are reminiscent of the 'paternalistic and racist attitudes towards Indigenous peoples' that have no use in modern-day times,” Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant stated in a press release, quoting part of Christensen’s ruling that referenced early Indian law cases.

“We are both here to stay and we need to find ways to co-exist and work together for the good of all the people that live and work on the Flathead Indian Reservation,” she continued. “Fighting in court is not a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.”

As for the broader impact of this case, Christensen wrote that “the Court is not convinced that its decision must reach the issue of jurisdiction over any roadway save the one block of E Street actually disputed in this litigation.”