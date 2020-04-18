CSKT wins lawsuit vs. Lake County, developer

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have won a lawsuit against Lake County and a property developer who aimed to build a 40-acre RV park on the west shore of Flathead Lake.
Nearly a year ago, the tribes sued Lori Lundeen, the developer, and the Lake County Board of Commissioners, who granted her access on nearby rights-of-way. The site was located in Big Arm, about 12 miles northwest of Polson — and within the boundaries of both Lake County and the tribes' Flathead Indian Reservation. The tribes maintained that the routes were federal property held in trust for them, and that the county had failed to complete a required process for establishing roads there.
Federal Judge Dana Christensen sided with them Thursday, ruling that “the Tribes are entitled to summary judgment, and the Defendants do not have jurisdiction to develop E Street.” This was the road that Lundeen’s construction crew used to access the site, before the tribes gated it off.
The evidence in this case stretched all the way back to the 1855 Hellgate Treaty that established the Flathead Indian Reservation. While the Big Arm town site had been platted and divided into lots for sale in 1913, Christensen found that this act “did not, in and of itself, remove the lands from tribal control.”
“The question now is whether Lundeen and Lake County can build a road through tribal lands today, without first filing a petition to the United States or even seeking permission from the Tribes,” he wrote. “The relevant statutes, administrative materials and historical record give a clear answer: No.”
The tribal government had warned Lake County of such an outcome before it even filed the lawsuit. In August 2018, as the county considered granting Lundeen permission for the project, then-Tribal Chair Ron Trahan notified the county commissioners that the tribes believed Lake County lacked jurisdiction over the route. He suggested meeting to resolve the issue “in an amicable matter.”
But no such meeting ever happened, Commissioner Gale Decker told the Missoulian last May. The county moved forward with the approval process — and assumed legal liability for a loss of access. In January 2019, feeling confident in its jurisdiction over the road, the county struck a sentence from the approval documents that had stated, “Lake County shall be held harmless in the event that the primary and secondary access roads are found not to provide legal access to the Wild Horse RV Resort Subdivision.”
In doing so, Lundeen told the Missoulian last May, “the county was taking the responsibility for granting the access, and they are now accountable for granting the access.” She valued the development at $725,000.
It was not immediately clear whether the decision will spur more litigation, or whether Lundeen or the county will appeal Christensen’s ruling. Both she and the county commissioners declined to comment. Tribal spokesperson Rob McDonald, however, confirmed that Lundeen will still be able to seek a tribal permit to access the site.
The ruling is the latest twist in years of conflict between the county and tribal governments. “I hope Lake County accepts the Court’s decision and stops these futile efforts that are reminiscent of the 'paternalistic and racist attitudes towards Indigenous peoples' that have no use in modern-day times,” Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant stated in a press release, quoting part of Christensen’s ruling that referenced early Indian law cases.
“We are both here to stay and we need to find ways to co-exist and work together for the good of all the people that live and work on the Flathead Indian Reservation,” she continued. “Fighting in court is not a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.”
As for the broader impact of this case, Christensen wrote that “the Court is not convinced that its decision must reach the issue of jurisdiction over any roadway save the one block of E Street actually disputed in this litigation.”
“In some ways, (the ruling's) fairly limited to the particular history of the platting of Big Arm and how that played out,” said Monte Mills, an associate professor at the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law. “The farther out you get from this particular set of facts, there might be differences” in how the law applies.
Mills, who co-directs the law school’s Margery Hunter Brown Indian Law Clinic, explained that the allotment of reservation lands to non-Native settlers around the turn of the last century created a welter of complex legal issues such as this. “It can be really challenging, sometimes, to find out what the legal status of a county road in Indian Country is.
“I think the overall impact (of the lawsuit) is just confirmation that given the history of allotment and restoration of tribal lands, there are standards for acquiring access and rights-of-way.”
