Culturally congruent care: Salish Kootenai College launches registered nursing program

Registered nurses (RNs) are one of the nation’s top in-demand occupations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the field to grow from 3 million in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2029, an increase of 7%. New registered nurses are also needed to replace the 175,900 who are projected to retire over the next seven years.
For Native communities, the demand for RNs is particularly important. Often located in rural areas where there are already shortages of medical facilities and health care personnel, Native Americans suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure at disproportionate rates. Native RNs are the key to providing patients with culturally competent and vital care such as wellness check-ups, vaccines and inoculations, ensuring their communities’ overall health.
Salish Kootenai College (SKC) has stepped up to become the first tribal college to offer a four-year registered nursing degree program. It welcomed its first student cohort in the fall of 2020 — the 200th anniversary of the birth of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale and the World Health Organization’s Year of the Nurse. There was no better time to launch the program — and not just because of Nightingale’s birthday and the pandemic.
Lisa Harmon, Ph.D., RN, and certified nurse educator (CNE), is the chair of SKC’s nursing program and a veteran nurse of 43 years. She said the impetus for the program was hospitals phasing out nurses with associate’s degrees in Montana and across the nation because many studies show that nurses with a bachelor’s degree make fewer errors.
Harmon said she believes there is too much information to cram into a two-year program and has been “a huge proponent of bachelor’s degreed nurses forever.” SKC’s associate’s degree in nursing program takes three years.
SKC needed an RN program because big health care systems like Indian Health Services (IHS) require a bachelor’s degree to apply, she said.
“Some IHS providers in very rural areas, such as Browning, Montana, will hire students with an associate’s degree. It is only after the student has had one year of experience, but preferential hiring for these big systems is with a bachelor’s degree."
Harmon was also intent on offering a BSN program to students at SKC because a condition of receiving an IHS scholarship is agreeing to work for the agency for a set number of years after graduation. If students do not, they must pay back the scholarship. With IHS now requiring a bachelor’s degree, she said that it no longer made sense to offer a program that fails to meet the industry standard.
SKC's program and curriculum
The four-year program at SKC is a direct admit model. Interested students take a pre-admission exam and must earn a certain requisite score to demonstrate a strong probability of success in their first college class. The cohort-based program has only one point of entry. Once the students are admitted to the program, they do not take general education classes and then wait to take nursing classes in years three and four, like students in other state institution programs.
“That model doesn’t match our student need. If you are a parent and you have children, you can’t go to a college town, take classes, and sit and wait to get into nursing classes for years three and four,” Harmon says.
The cohort model is a good match for the tribal college because SKC students are community spirited.
“Students learn best in groups, and they are place-bound for the most part,” Harmon says.
This positive environment is aided by the fact that their program does not over-admit.
“We have clinical spots for every student. These nursing students feel much more comfortable in a group; they love studying together. They are going to go through the whole four years together and will help each other through it … it’s more collaboration based,” Harmon explains.
SKC also has a lot of older or non-traditional students coming back to school, and the cohort model helps cultivate a sense of belonging and eases their fears.
The cohort model isn’t the only difference. The curriculum differs from state institutions in that SKC weaves cultural competency into instruction.
Harmon describes it this way: “One of our core cultural learning outcomes is to understand what culture looks like from the lens of health care. Every class we are writing for our four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will be a collaboration between Western medicine and Native ways, which will help them provide culturally congruent nursing care.”
When writing the pain management curriculum, Harmon interviewed tribal nurses about Indigenous methods of managing pain and worked with the tribal librarian to find archival information about the practice. She said literature abounds with instances showing that culturally congruent care gives patients better health care outcomes, and “finally the nation is giving attention to the importance of cultural knowledge rather than minimizing it.”
Culture is considered in the program right down to anatomy studies, typically done with a human cadaver. SKC is the first college in Montana to utilize a synthetic human cadaver for cultural reasons.
“She arrived in October in an immersion tank and looks just like a cadaver,” Harmon says. “The company representative flew up and the vice president [of SKC] held an honoring ceremony and smudged the lab room where she will be to honor all of the learning that will take place with her and in the room.”
The curriculum weaves Native and mainstream knowledge from the beginning. Prior to the pandemic, elders came into the classroom to role play being patients.
“We teach active listening and therapeutic communication … to ask leading questions to get the patient to share their concerns,” Harmon says. She also brings other cultures into the curriculum. “One of the best things we can bring to higher ed is to help students look out through others’ lenses … there’s so much to be learned by listening to others.”
SKC plans to hire more instructors that reflect the student population and is working on growing its own faculty to model the institution’s prestige and the importance of Native students earning an advanced degree, returning to the community, and teaching the next generation.
SKC transitioned to the four-year program with its first cohort this past academic year, and the Accreditation Consortium in Nursing required that students in the associate’s degree program receive notice and not be left out of the pipeline. Students were notified, and Harmon met with them all.
“We enrolled our last associate degree cohort in fall of 2020, and they will graduate in 2022,” she explains. “Students who enrolled then can enroll in the four-year program, helping them finish their RN to BSN completion program.”
Student stories
From the time he was a little boy, Austin Taylor knew he wanted to work in health care. Like many children, he remembers playing doctor. But watching his younger brother battle cancer was what cemented his desire to be a healer.
“I was four or five when little brother was born. When he was one, he had brain cancer, and he was in and out of hospital. I lived with my grandparents that year. I think that’s what set me down the right path,” Taylor said.
He remembers how dedicated his family was to his brother’s care.
“My mom stayed with my brother for nine months and never left his side, except for an occasional coffee break. Eventually he was cleared, but after a check-up the cancer had spread to his spinal cord.”
After Taylor’s mother returned home, she entered the SKC nursing program and graduated in 2010. Today she teaches at SKC, where she is a clinical coordinator for the nursing program, accompanying students in their travels to regional hospitals.
Taylor explained initially he attended Montana State University in Bozeman and wanted to be a doctor, but that changed.
“I noticed nurses are with patients a lot more. I think the time with the patient carries so much more importance, and I also like that there are so many paths you can take as a nurse: emergency nurse, flight nurse, public health nurse, and nurse anesthetist (CRNA),” he said.
He chose to instead attend SKC partly because the incorporation of traditional knowledge is an important part of the healing process.
“It’s really important for Native Americans to be in the health care profession because there’s such a shortage of them in this field, and it’s important culturally. Native nurses understand the culture of other Native people more than people that have never lived on the reservation before.”
Michelle La Roque (Turtle Mountain Chippewa), one of Taylor’s classmates in the cohort, also dreamed of being a nurse from the time she was young. And although she is not a traditional college student, La Roque proves that you can achieve your dream at any age. A trauma survivor, she dreamt of being a doctor.
In 1992, she enrolled in college but dropped out due to marital abuse. She found her way back to SKC a year ago and majored in social work. But when La Roque heard about the new four-year nursing degree program, she contacted Dr. Harmon.
“She said she would love to have me,” La Roque recalled. “I went through the admissions process, took the nursing exam, and passed with flying colors.”
Now, with her first quarter under her belt, she is beginning her second.
“To be one of the first students in this class is an honor and a privilege,” La Roque said. “I have overcome many obstacles in my life to get here. I think anyone who has gone through something needs to know: Don’t give up on your dream, keep going, fight for what you want.”
La Roque’s goal is to become a nurse practitioner. She is one of the students applying for the IHS scholarship, which requires recipients to work in Native communities after graduation.
“I’d like to give back in some way, especially in my own heritage, being a Native American,” she noted.
Her history as a trauma survivor has given her the ability to recognize the struggles that patients go through, she said.
In addition to appreciating the cultural component of the curriculum, La Roque gave credit to her tribal college.
“SKC is always upping their game. They started as a two-year school and now they have four-year programs and the BSN straight through. They are always trying to grow with the times,” she said.
La Roque is ready for the challenge of entering the field during and after COVID. “Yes, doctors are important, but they rely on us nurses. We are the key. We are on the front line of educating patients and using a holistic approach to treat the mind, body, soul, and spirit ... especially with the isolation of COVID,” she maintained. “You’ve got to be there emotionally for patients and help them emotionally to get through this. It’s a difficult time for all of us, but we will get through it.”
Stephanie Robinson (Salish-Kootenai descendant), is in SKC’s first registered nursing cohort and is also working full-time at a hospital. She grew up on the Flathead Indian Reservation, where her father is a Salish-Kootenai tribal member.
Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana in psychology and women’s and gender studies before deciding to pursue a four-year nursing degree — something she wanted to study since high school.
Although she was accepted to Montana State University in Bozeman in pre-nursing, Robinson decided not to go because it was too far away from her family.
“Nursing was always something I had wanted to do,” she explained.
When searching for a nursing school she looked to her tribal college.
“SKC appealed to me because it is in my home community. Being on the reservation was important to me and I hope to work here.”
Robinson said she did not apply to other nursing programs because SKC had so much to offer.
“I had heard from other nurses I work with at [St. Patrick’s Hospital] that SKC was the best school in the state. The nurses that went to SKC have good bedside manner, the instructors are amazing, the nurses graduate with the best clinical experience. At SKC the student-teacher ratio is smaller, and I would get more hands-on attention,” she said. “Because I am a descendant the cost was affordable, and my family wanted to move up here.”
Robinson plans to devote her career to infusing Native culture in healing her community.
“I think there is so much trauma that Native people have passed down from generation to generation,” she explained. “I am looking forward to getting back to the roots of traditional medicine, food as medicine, lifestyle medicine, and the diet we had. Gut microbiomes decrease with the more Western diet you eat.”
Robinson is getting hands-on experience as a nursing assistant at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula in the surgery department, where she works full-time while also being a mom.
Her advice to other Natives who want to work in nursing? “If you want to be a nurse, stick with it, it does pay off in the long run.”
After graduation, Robinson hopes to continue her education to become a nurse practitioner so she can work in a small clinic. She wants to advise patients in her community about traditional diet and lifestyle to overcome high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. By marrying her tribe’s traditional diet with Western medicine, she can help patients reverse these conditions, wean them off medications that can cause harmful side effects, and increase their quality of life.
Dina Horwedel, JD, is the director of public education at the American Indian College Fund. This article originally appeared in "Tribal College: Journal of American Indian Higher Education, Vol. 32, no. 4 (summer 2021)."