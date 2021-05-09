Culturally congruent care: Salish Kootenai College launches registered nursing program

Michelle La Roque (Turtle Mountain Chippewa), one of Taylor’s classmates in the cohort, also dreamed of being a nurse from the time she was young. And although she is not a traditional college student, La Roque proves that you can achieve your dream at any age. A trauma survivor, she dreamt of being a doctor.

In 1992, she enrolled in college but dropped out due to marital abuse. She found her way back to SKC a year ago and majored in social work. But when La Roque heard about the new four-year nursing degree program, she contacted Dr. Harmon.

“She said she would love to have me,” La Roque recalled. “I went through the admissions process, took the nursing exam, and passed with flying colors.”

Now, with her first quarter under her belt, she is beginning her second.

“To be one of the first students in this class is an honor and a privilege,” La Roque said. “I have overcome many obstacles in my life to get here. I think anyone who has gone through something needs to know: Don’t give up on your dream, keep going, fight for what you want.”

La Roque’s goal is to become a nurse practitioner. She is one of the students applying for the IHS scholarship, which requires recipients to work in Native communities after graduation.