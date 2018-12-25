On the glass wall next to Jean Curtiss’ office door is a list written in red of projects she hoped to wrap up before ending her 18-year-career as a Missoula County commissioner.
Today, most of those projects have a big red check behind them, a brief nod to the legacy she leaves behind. From jails and trails, sewers and streets, mental health and homelessness, subdivisions and Superfund sites, Curtiss has helped shaped both the past and the future of Missoula County.
“Jean has always kept up a steady drumbeat for making Missoula County a healthier, better place for everybody,” said Susan Hay Patrick, chief executive officer of United Way and a longtime friend of Curtiss. “I think part of that is she grew up riding horses and playing in the woods in the Swan Valley.
“When you look at her career, she is educated as a nurse, and she was a leader in the PTA statewide and nationally. I think the people who serve in those capacities have a nurturing way about them, and she brought that to serve on the commission.”
Her office is a testament to the many issues Curtiss has been involved in throughout her tenure. She pulls open a cabinet door stuffed with bags, and laughs.
“I’m an organized bag lady,” Curtiss said. “I serve on so many boards, I keep their materials in different bags so I can just grab one and run.”
Curtiss notes that it’s easy to remember the day she started working for the county; it was 01/01/01.
“A lot has happened since I first took office, and it all happened because of great team efforts and citizen involvement,” she wrote in a farewell message to her coworkers. “Becoming an elected official is exciting, challenging, rewarding (but sometimes thankless). The commission job is all encompassing, so when you are new on the job it often is like drinking from a fire hose. Making decisions as a commission — not an individual — is a learned behavior.”
Her fellow commissioner Dave Strohmaier notes that Curtiss has a work ethic “we’d all do well to emulate.” He added that while members on the commission didn’t always agree, they were able to move past differences and get work done for Missoula County.
“I have no doubt that Jean will continue to contribute to our community beyond her time in Missoula County government," Strohmaier said.
In Curtiss’ early days, when people wanted to learn what the commission was doing, they needed to go to the courthouse and look up the commissioners’ journal. Today, people want immediate access and the majority of county documents are digitized.
“Before the end of the year we’ll probably hit 1 million pages that are digitized at the records center,” Curtiss said. “Our public meetings are now broadcast and our agendas have electronic links to documents. The county budget process allows for much more public involvement and is available online.”
Yet she still uses a date book, filled with sticky notes, to organize her days. Like Curtiss, it’s a throwback to simpler times.
STANDING TALL
But make no mistake — Curtiss stands her ground.
One career highlight involved staring down then-Agriculture Undersecretary Mark Rey, who visited Montana in 2008 as part of an effort to allow Plum Creek Timber to use logging roads to access property being sold for residential uses by Plum Creek as it transitioned from logging to real estate.
“The Forest Service was being played,” Curtiss recalled. “That was the only time I put on high heels; Mark Rey was short, and we kicked some butt. We won.”
Since then, Missoula County voters have passed two countywide open space bonds, and she notes a lot of voluntary conservation easements are in place protecting farms and ranches, wildlife habitat, fisheries and view sheds. The initial bond also paid for a large portion of the Fort Missoula Regional Park, which was one of Curtiss’ first projects.
“It was fun to see that happen,” she added.
Curtiss also played an integral part in the landmark Milltown Dam removal and river restoration, along with development of the state park there, notes Gary Matson. He worked with Curtiss on the Milltown redevelopment site, and sits on one of the five community councils created during her time on the commission.
“She recognized early on the importance of cleaning up the Milltown Dam,” Matson said. “That support didn’t translate into community acceptance right away, but she was really loyal to the idea. Also, if it hadn’t been for Jean, it would have been slower, or not happening at all, for the state park to come around. Her efforts really enabled the working group to come up with the concept, and she pushed for public access. She was a key part of that.”
Matson added that he doesn’t agree with everything Curtiss did as a commissioner, but he admires her loyalty to Missoula County. In particular, he appreciates her efforts to build economic diversity of businesses at the old mill site in Bonner.
“She was very supportive of doing what it took to make that happen,” Matson said. “That’s another part of her legacy.”
MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE
Beyond business, however, was her care and concern for the less fortunate in Montana. During Curtiss’ tenure, the county has become more focused on alternatives to jail, especially for people with mental health and substance abuse issues. She noted that the jail now has mental health staff to connect inmates with the services they need, and that it contracts with providers to monitor those released from jail while awaiting court dates.
However, she’s quick to add that state funding cuts to mental health programs in particular forced communities to search for creative ways to fill the gaps. That angers Curtiss to this day, prompting her to vow to continue her work on the boards of the Western Montana Mental Health Center and Child Development Center.
“The need for mental health and substance abuse treatment continues to impact our community with poor leadership from the state as to solutions,” Curtiss said. “The state targeted case management, which has the biggest return on investment — case managers make sure people get to their doctors’ appointments, or that they don’t run out of medications. They do things to keep people from going into a crisis.
“I watched over 100 people get laid off and each one of those folks had a caseload. Those decisions by the state means those citizens now wait and wait for the services they relied on. That’s not right.”
Jodi Daly, Western’s former executive director, said she was amazed at Curtiss’ ability to educate herself on the complexities of behavioral health and her advocacy for those in the shadows.
“She came ready to the game. Jean wasn’t somebody who sat back and was a wallflower,” Daly said. “When the governor made case management cuts, she quickly formed a group of people — county attorneys, service providers — who could talk about this and what the cuts would look like and what the impact will be to our communities.
“She helped do the heavy lifting. As we say in Butte, she’s good people. She’s made an impact.”
CURTISS CARED
Mental health isn’t the only issue where Curtiss has wrestled with limited options. During her tenure, both Smurfit-Stone Container and Stimson Lumber shut down, the nation went through a major recession, and subdivisions are eating up lands where farmers used to produce crops, while both the city and county are struggling with affordable housing needs.
Yet today, the Bonner Mill has been repurposed, with nearly 500 people working there in a variety of businesses. She’s led economic development, from heading the Bitterroot Economic Development District, to helping start the Missoula Economic Partnership. She also is part of the citizen-led, collaborative planning that is overhauling the Missoula County land use map, a document that hadn’t been updated since the 1970s.
“The best part of this job was learning about all the relationships and the partnerships,” Curtiss said. “I also learned about a lot of stuff; I knew nothing about economic development and have been involved a lot with that."
In the end, she hopes people will remember her as someone who cared. Who worked hard and showed that little things matter.
"The biggest thing I learned are that those three words 'We the people' is in both the state and national constitutions," Curtiss said. "We need people to realize it's not 'Me the people,' it's 'we' and what we do is for the common good."