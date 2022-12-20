Cut Bank woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in vehicle crash

A Cut Bank woman earlier this week pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in a vehicle crash on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Feather Lynn Stillsmoking, 32, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is set for May 11, 2023.

The government alleged in court documents that on March 12, Stillsmoking was driving a 2003 Oldsmobile west on U.S. 2 into East Glacier at a high speed when the car crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound Nissan.

A passenger in the Oldsmobile, identified as John Doe, died at the scene. The person driving the Nissan, identified as Jane Doe, suffered serious injuries. An analysis of Stillsmoking’s blood found alcohol, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Stillsmoking told investigators that she drank a fifth of vodka prior to the crash, and investigators determined that her car was traveling 102 mph seconds before impact. The speed limit at the crash location is 25 mph.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting.