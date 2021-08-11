'Cutting routes is just not possible': Beach Transportation down 20% of its workforce ahead of school year

School bus drivers are often in short supply leading into a new school year, but this year is dire.
“We’ve never, ever, been at a point where we consider having to cut routes,” said Robert Mitchell, general manager of Beach Transportation. “We don’t plan on doing that, but if we don’t get a number of people in the door between now and August 30, it’s a concern.”
The local bus service, which provides transportation for Missoula County Public Schools and many other students, is missing about 20% of its workforce, Mitchell said.
As of this week, Beach Transportation is about 15 drivers short of filling the 92 routes it services for the district. School starts on Aug. 30. They are also searching for the same number of bus attendants, who help supervise and aid students during the ride.
It takes about four to five weeks to complete the necessary training and obtain a commercial driver’s license, so the window to train enough new drivers in time for the first day of school is quickly shrinking.
Beach Transportation is chipping away at the deficit with a recruiting event it hosted over the weekend that brought three new applicants, but they still need more, Mitchell said.
Missoula schools superintendent Rob Watson said transportation is an essential piece of what the district provides.
“Bus drivers are critically important for providing that safe transportation for our families, getting kids to school on time, making sure that families and kids have a reliable way to get to and from school," he said.
About 4,000 public school students ride buses to and from class each day, zig-zagging residential streets in Missoula and reaching as far out of town as Beavertail Hill and Clearwater Junction.
Although Beach Transportation is in a tough spot now, Mitchell said the district’s modified bell times actually work to their advantage through a tiered route system. With the new schedule, middle school students will begin the day at 7:50 a.m., elementary will start at 8:15 a.m. and high schools will open at 8:55 a.m. The new start times result in staggered release times.
Through a tiered route system, one bus can drop off middle school kids after they are released at 2:45 p.m. in time for picking up elementary students when they're excused at 3:15 p.m., leaving ample time to run a third tier for high schoolers when they are dismissed at 3:55 p.m.
“You’re able to run all three tiers with one bus in the afternoon, but you're only able to run one tier or two tiers in the morning. So that leaves just simple little routes there to cover,” Mitchell said.
Beach Transportation increased its starting wage to $16 an hour and guarantees employees at least four hours of work a day in order to be competitive in the current job market. They’ll even cover the cost of training and offer a $250 signing bonus after 60 days of employment.
University students and early retirees are the two most common groups of people that work as bus drivers and attendants for Beach Transportation, according to Mitchell.
The schedule is also pretty forgiving with time off around holidays and in the summer. However, there are possibilities for work on weekends and evenings to bus students to activities.
Due to Beach’s employee shortage, they’ve been limiting other customers in order to meet their contractual obligations of busing students around town.
Mitchell understands that hiring is tough for most businesses around town right now, but he sees driving buses as more than just a job.
“What the school bus issue presents is a little more of community involvement," he said. "That people who would come and help out being a school bus driver or school bus attendant is actually helping with a community service, a service to the children in Missoula.”
Beach Transportation anticipates about 30% of its staff to turn over annually, which normally occurs during the summer. But like many businesses, the pandemic posed challenges for the company when it came to retaining employees. They ended last school year short-staffed and were down drivers on about 30 routes.
“Every day we work so hard to get ready for school. Once the school year ends it takes all summer to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Mitchell said.
If they are still short by the start of the school year, Mitchell says that various employees at Beach Transportation could help cover routes — even Greg Beach and his wife might have to step up to the plate. There are also possibilities to combine routes, which could increase the amount of time a student rides the bus each day.
“We’ve been with Missoula for 79 years and I just think that we’re committed to the city and that cutting routes is just not possible,” Mitchell said. “If it ever happened it would be because we are face down.”