Cyclist stable after Higgins crash

A cyclist is in stable condition Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle and dragged beneath it for nearly a block on Higgins Avenue on Wednesday, according to Missoula police.

On Thursday, braided sweetgrass, white sage and a jar of coneflowers had appeared on a picnic table in the parking area where woman was been pulled from beneath the mid-1990s model Chevrolet Suburban. The woman, roughly 20 years old, according to police, was retrieved some time after about 30 people tried physically lifting the SUV. When that didn't work, several used the jacks from their own cars to lift the rig, police and witnesses said.

Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Jim Klawitter said Thursday the woman was in stable condition, but had no further information on her. The driver, a 49-year-old man, has not been arrested but the incident remains under investigation, Klawitter said. Police said Wednesday the man had been cooperating with the investigation.

