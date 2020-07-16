You are the owner of this article.
Cyclist stable after Higgins crash
Flowers at crash site of vehicle vs. bicyclist

Coneflowers, sage and sweetgrass had been placed on a picnic table in the parking lot near Big Dipper Ice Cream on Thursday where a 20-year-old cyclist was hit by a car and dragged nearly a block down Higgins Avenue a day earlier. The case has been assigned to Missoula police's detectives unit. Sgt. Jim Klawitter said Thursday the woman, roughly 20 years old, is in stable condition. No arrests had been made Thursday as the incident is still under investigation, Klawitter said.

 SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian

A cyclist is in stable condition Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle and dragged beneath it for nearly a block on Higgins Avenue on Wednesday, according to Missoula police. 

Bike Car Accident

A bicycle lies mangled under a large SUV after a cyclist was dragged under the vehicle for nearly a block on South Higgins Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The woman was hospitalized and an investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, braided sweetgrass, white sage and a jar of coneflowers had appeared on a picnic table in the parking area where woman was been pulled from beneath the mid-1990s model Chevrolet Suburban. The woman, roughly 20 years old, according to police, was retrieved some time after about 30 people tried physically lifting the SUV. When that didn't work, several used the jacks from their own cars to lift the rig, police and witnesses said

Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Jim Klawitter said Thursday the woman was in stable condition, but had no further information on her. The driver, a 49-year-old man, has not been arrested but the incident remains under investigation, Klawitter said. Police said Wednesday the man had been cooperating with the investigation. 

