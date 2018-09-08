Sen. Steve Daines wants the U.S. Forest Service to allow all members of the public a chance to weigh in on whether mountain bikes should be allowed in two Bitterroot National Forest wilderness study areas.
In a letter to interim Forest Service Chief Victoria Christiansen, Daines asked the agency to open a court-ordered objection period to anyone with an interest in the issue.
Under the agency’s objection process, the only people or entities allowed to file an objection are those who offered comments on the issue during the process leading up to a final decision.
Daines and some members of the mountain bike community say that’s unfair in this case since the issue of riding mountain bikes in the two wilderness study areas was not included in any of the initial alternatives of the national forest’s travel plan that took a decade to develop.
Since it wasn’t an issue, people interested in riding mountain bikes in the WSAs wouldn’t have had a reason to comment.
“That’s basically why we sued in the first place,” said Lance Pysher of the Bitterroot Backcountry Cyclists. “In our opinion, the rules changed midstream. We thought they were focused on motorized vehicles. We’re not motorized.”
The mountain bike group joined with several motorized recreation organizations to challenge the Bitterroot National Forest’s travel plan in a lawsuit.
While U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen rejected the claims that snowmobilers and ATV users had been unfairly excluded from areas, the judge ordered the Forest Service to open a new public comment period to hear objections to closing the trails off to bicycles.
The 45-day objection period will end Oct. 9.
Bitterroot Forest officials said that unless they are told otherwise, they will follow the court’s direction to conduct an objection response period focused on 110 miles of road now closed to mountain bike travel in the Sapphire and Blue Joint WSAs. Once those objections are gathered, the agency can choose to keep the areas closed or modify its decision to allow for mountain biking.
Bitterroot Forest Environmental Coordinator Amy Fox said the agency has already made one concession.
The agency’s regulations say objections need to be tied to comments previously submitted on specific issues.
Since the issue of closing mountain biking in the WSAs came late in the process, Fox said anyone who commented on the travel plan will be able to offer an objection, but only on the WSA mountain biking issue.
Objections differ from comments offered early in the process that can be more general in nature. Instead, people filing objections need to focus on laws, regulations or policies that they believe the agency missed in developing its decision.
The Bitterroot Forest sent out 786 hard-copy letters and about 9,260 emails to people and entities who had commented on the travel plan to notify them of the new objection period, Fox said.
Daines said Thursday he is looking forward to receiving a response from the Forest Service on his request to open that process to the general public.
“Increasing access and recreation to our public lands is essential to growing Montana’s outdoor economy,” Daines said. “That’s why I wrote to the Forest Service asking them to allow all Montanans an opportunity to comment on the closing of over 100 miles of bike trails in the Bitterroot Forest, especially for those who recently lost their ability to recreate.”
Pysher said there were some local mountain bikers who did comment during the travel planning process and have therefore been able to offer objections.
“Right now there is a handful of us,” he said. “We feel that the process should be opened up to everyone who didn’t have a chance to comment earlier … We feel with all the hoopla there is right now over the WSAs, everyone should be given a chance to talk about it.
“If the goal is have more open conversation about the WSA issue, then it seems counterproductive not to allow it,” Pysher said.
The future of the wilderness study areas have been contentious since Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, also a Republican, have offered legislation that would release them from wilderness consideration.
After reading Daines’ letter to the Forest Service, Jim Miller of the Friends of the Bitterroot said he was struck by the fact the senator was critical of the public process surrounding the mountain bike issue not being inclusive enough when he hadn’t held any public hearings in Montana on his proposed WSA legislation.
“It’s seems hypocritical of him to criticize the Forest Service process that doesn’t allow everyone to participate when he can’t seem to do the same with his own bill,” Miller said.
Miller said the Forest Service should follow the court order.
“I think the Forest Service should adhere and follow its own regulations on this,” he said. “Mountain bikers and the general public have an opportunity to object or comment again in a fair public process.”