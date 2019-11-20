The Attorney General of the United States, William Barr, will be in Kalispell this Friday with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a Republican representing Montana, to discuss how to combat methamphetamine, according to Daines.
“It is my honor to bring Attorney General Barr to Kalispell this Friday to join me and members of our local law enforcement community as we address ways of combatting the devastating meth crisis in Montana,” Daines said in a statement to the Missoulian. “I look forward to working together to protect Montana’s families and communities and look forward to our meeting on Friday."
The roundtable discussion will include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell and U.S. Marshall Rod Ostermiller. Other law enforcement officials will be present.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, there was a 427% increase in meth violations from 2010-2015.