Daines offers alternative to Biden's 30x30 land plan

“America's farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have an important role to play in combating the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by sequestering carbon in soils, grasses, trees, and other vegetation and sourcing sustainable bioproducts and fuels,” Biden said in the America the Beautiful announcement.

“Coastal communities have an essential role to play in mitigating climate change and strengthening resilience by protecting and restoring coastal ecosystems, such as wetlands, seagrasses, coral and oyster reefs, and mangrove and kelp forests, to protect vulnerable coastlines, sequester carbon, and support biodiversity and fisheries.”

In a video statement, Daines said Biden’s proposal lacks clear information about what lands would qualify toward his 30x30 goals. Many stakeholders, he added, fear the administration’s plan is “just a way to lock up more land,” and that he supports eliminating “frivolous lawsuits" and “conserving healthy landscapes instead of ambiguous land status.”