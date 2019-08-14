Sen. Steve Daines praised the federal, state and local teamwork on the Beeskove fire as the three-week firefighting price tag hit $6.5 million and the fire danger is winding down.
Daines, who took a short stroll around the fire camp in Butler Creek after receiving an update, noted that fire managers could have experienced a “catastrophic” situation if the wrong weather conditions had met with the existing fuel load and topography where it’s burning up Rattlesnake Gulch northeast of Missoula.
“You guys were ready,” Daines said. “This truly is a case of preparing for the absolute worst and hoping for the best.”
Lightning started the Beeskove fire July 23, and a 20-person Lolo Hotshot crew that was thinning trees in an adjacent drainage was able to drive to within 500 feet of the fire to begin suppression efforts.
Missoula District Ranger Jen Hensiek said they went into full suppression mode based on the location and the time of year, even though the fire started in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area and is burning northeast toward the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area.
“All of Missoula is a fire-dependent landscape, and we have built houses all around (the National Forest),” Hensiek said. “In this case, the fire started in mid-July.”
Montana’s peak fire season usually starts around Aug. 1, according to Tonja Opperman, a forest service fire analyst.
Hensiek added that the area burned is still considered Missoula’s municipal watershed, although that’s expected to change in the near future, and that the 1986 Lolo National Forest Plan specifies where and when full suppression tactics are used.
On that first day, a helicopter assisted firefighters by dropping buckets of water to cool hot spots within the fire perimeter. But Paul Diaz, the Beeskove fire operations section chief, said that by the second day the winds picked up and the steep terrain, rock scree and rolling debris forced firefighters off of the wildfire.
Instead, they switched to indirect suppression tactics and since then have built a line around about 45% of the Beeskove fire. Yet even as more crews and equipment were added, the fire size continued to grow.
“We got a cold front (Aug. 2) … and it blew the fire across the ridgetops; it hopscotched right across the ridges where the fuels are dry,” Opperman said.
But Montana’s cool, wet spring meant the lower drainages held their moisture and on Aug. 10 and 11 a “significant rain event” allowed firefighters to stop the Beeskove fire’s growth at 429 acres.
“We got .75 to 1 ½ inches of rain in two days. That’s a big event, and if it happened at the end of September we’d call it a season-ending event,” Opperman said. “Since it was only August, we call it a season-slowing event.”
Joe Sampson, the incident commander, said the fire has calmed down to the point that his Type 2 team is transitioning out on Friday afternoon, and turning operations over to local officials, including the Lolo National Forest and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to wrap up the work.
“You can already see our ICP (Incident Command Post) has already shrunk from what it was at its peak,” Sampson said. Figures provided to the Missoulian by fire officials noted that at one point, 309 people were working on the fire on Aug. 6, when it was 380 acres and $404,268 was spent that day along on suppression activities.
“You have excellent leadership working together. That, combined with a break in the weather, means this fire that could have been a catastrophic wildfire, will be contained with no loss of structures,” Daines said.