Daines stalls Tester wilderness bill

Sen. Jon Tester’s Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act failed to make it out of committee on Thursday on a deciding no-vote by fellow Montana Sen. Steve Daines.

The measure to create 79,060 acres of new federally protected wildlife habitat in the Bob Marshall-Mission Mountain Wilderness Complex northeast of Missoula failed on a 10-10 tie vote. A positive tally would have allowed the bill to advance directly to the Senate floor for final vote. Instead, it must now go through a more lengthy process to be released from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“Montanans expect their elected officials to get stuff done, and after today’s hearing, we’ve taken a critical step for our businesses, outdoor recreationalists, and conservationists,” Tester said in an email statement on Thursday. “The BCSA is the result of years of collaboration between a diverse set of stakeholders, and with overwhelming support from the majority of Montanans, it should serve as a model for balanced use of our public lands. I look forward to gaining the support of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle so that we can get this bill out of committee and signed into law as soon as possible.”

Daines did not release a statement regarding his no vote. Last October, he said in committee that he wanted Tester's bill paired with legislation of his own returning about 300,000 acres of wilderness study areas to multiple-use status.

The BCSA would also create special-use areas for mountain biking and snowmobiling, bringing support from two often contentious stakeholder groups that have blocked previous wilderness legislation. It also had support from logging industry officials who’d previously benefited from Tester-backed legislation to expand timber access.

A 2022 statewide poll released by the University of Montana found support from 83% of Montanans. However, the bill had opposition from some environmental organizations arguing it traded away critical habitat for the sake of motorized and mechanized recreation in places needed by wolverines, grizzly bears and other sensitive species.