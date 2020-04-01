Daines talks COVID-19 in telephone town hall

Daines, up for re-election this year, thanked Whalen for his work and said “we are working hard to make sure we not only have PPE, personal protective equipment, for our frontline healthcare providers, but as Don just mentioned, for our frontline first responders who are equally exposed as they go out to help people,” he said.

All three members of Montana’s Congressional Delegation voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the $2.2 trillion aid bill that President Donald Trump signed into law this past Friday, and have held virtual town halls about the situation. During Daines’s event Wednesday, one caller, identified as Shane from Great Falls, asked about the bill’s price tag.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“When is Congress going to start taking a hard look at our deficit and start beginning to work diligently to reduce it?” he asked. The U.S. national debt is currently approaching $23.7 trillion.

Daines said he was deeply concerned about the debt, and supported adding a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution and reforming federal budgeting numbers. But he also said that he considered the $2.2 trillion measure a necessary one.