Daines, Tester, Gianforte respond to reports of Russian 'bounty' on US troops

Tester believes more action is needed to be taken by the Trump administration.

"I would just tell you that I read the classified report down in the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility) and without getting into specifics of what’s in that report, if you read that report you’d know that there's follow-up that needed to happen," Tester said in an interview with the Missoulian.

Both Daines and Tester were asked by the Missoulian about Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's contention that he was never given intelligence about Russian operations against U.S. troops in Afghanistan that indicated the payments were a "bounty."

"That’s about all I’m going to say," Tester said. "I mean, the fact of the matter is if the President had read that report he would have known there was 'there' there and there should be some follow up."

Daines, in a statement provided by his staff to the Missoulian via email, also addressed the issue.

"Putin is a thug and our adversary and we must hold Russia accountable for its aggression around the world and protect our troops overseas," Daines said.

In response to questions about statements made by Esper and Trump, Daines said: