Daines, Tester, Gianforte respond to reports of Russian 'bounty' on US troops

The three members of Montana's U.S. congressional delegation have offered their thoughts about reports that Russian operatives offered bounties to Taliban-associated militias in exchange for killing American soldiers, in response to a Missoulian inquiry.
Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, were asked about President Donald Trump's contention that the report is a "hoax" and that he was never given an intelligence briefing to support the allegation.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who is campaigning to be Montana's next governor in the upcoming November election, was asked the same questions via email.
The New York Times, quoting unnamed officials, reported in late June that Trump was provided with a written briefing laying out intelligence officials' conclusions that a Russian military intelligence unit offered and paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants. The money was for killing U.S. and coalition-linked troops in Afghanistan. President Trump in June also invited Russia to join the Group of Seven (G7), indicating Trump's desire to elevate Russia's status in international affairs and cooperate more with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Trump administration has also implemented severe sanctions against Russia.
Tester believes more action is needed to be taken by the Trump administration.
"I would just tell you that I read the classified report down in the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility) and without getting into specifics of what’s in that report, if you read that report you’d know that there's follow-up that needed to happen," Tester said in an interview with the Missoulian.
Both Daines and Tester were asked by the Missoulian about Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's contention that he was never given intelligence about Russian operations against U.S. troops in Afghanistan that indicated the payments were a "bounty."
"That’s about all I’m going to say," Tester said. "I mean, the fact of the matter is if the President had read that report he would have known there was 'there' there and there should be some follow up."
Daines, in a statement provided by his staff to the Missoulian via email, also addressed the issue.
"Putin is a thug and our adversary and we must hold Russia accountable for its aggression around the world and protect our troops overseas," Daines said.
In response to questions about statements made by Esper and Trump, Daines said:
"I believe the administration's priority is the safety of our troops and advancing America's interests at home and abroad."
Daines is campaigning for reelection to the U.S. Senate this November, and faces current Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
A spokesperson for Gianforte said that "Greg finds reports that Russia put bounties on U.S. troops troubling, and believes, if those reports are true after intelligence officials fully analyze them, we must respond forcefully. It is clear Russia is not our ally."
As to the statements by Esper and Trump, Gianforte's spokesperson said "Greg is confident President Trump and the Secretary of Defense will continue to protect American troops deployed overseas, ensure they have the resources they need to get the job done and come home, and respond swiftly and accordingly to any threats against them."
Tester is the ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. Both he and Daines were in Missoula last Friday for the groundbreaking of the new Veterans Affairs clinic in Missoula. Gianforte sent a member of his staff to speak on his behalf. All three spoke of the need to support health care for military veterans.
