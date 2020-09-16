Daines wildfire bill would speed forestry work

“Climate change is making these fires worse by the year,” Feinstein said. “We’ve got to address it.”

Daines said the bill would streamline critical projects without circumventing environmental policies or judicial review. It also contains provisions to block a recent court ruling that requires the Forest Service to do extensive Endangered Species Act consultations when new scientific information indicates agency actions might affect at-risk animal habitat. And it proposes new landscape-level collaborative wildfire risk-reduction projects that could go forward with high barriers to legal challenges.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow asked why the streamlining was needed after Congress had already granted numerous categorical exclusions and exemptions from the National Environmental Policy Act to the Forest Service in its previous three sessions. That included billions of dollars for more prescribed burning by putting the agency’s firefighting expenses in a separate account from its routine activity, called "fire-borrowing."

“Instead of that being used to reduce wildfire risk, the Trump Administration has cut the Forest Service budget,” Stabenow said. “I am truly concerned and don’t understand why the administration is not fully implementing the tools we’ve already given them.”