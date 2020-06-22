Dam done: Crews begin work restoring Rattlesnake Creek flow

By the time the city government acquired Mountain Water in 2017, Rattlesnake Creek Dam did little more than pose a safety threat and block fish passage to the upper end of the Rattlesnake Valley. So the Missoula Water Division, city Parks and Recreation Department, Trout Unlimited and Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks teamed up to remove it and restore the old floodplain. More than 20 businesses, conservation groups and other entities supported the effort.

Missoula-based Waste Less Works deconstructed and removed a caretaker’s cabin and other structures on the 40-acre parcel. A Lolo National Forest project renovating the Lee Creek Campground along U.S. Highway 12 sent all of its cut trees and rootballs to the site for use rebuilding the riparian area. Trout Unlimited project manager Rob Roberts said that contribution cut a materials cost from about $80,000 to about $15,000.

Motorists on Rattlesnake Drive and bicyclists on the parallel bike path may hear but won’t see much of the reconstruction. That’s because Aqua Terra plans to use the 14,000 cubic yards of debris in the earthen dam to fill in the reservoir, essentially spreading the hump into a smooth creek grade. The concrete reservoir wall and other structures will be buried on site.