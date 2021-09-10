Dana Gallery opens prestigious national painting exhibition

“I learn so much more, because you can just see everything,” she said.

She's shown her work in venues around Montana from the Yellowstone Art Museum to the Missoula Art Museum's Benefit Art Auction.

This particular show has meant a lot to her, as this exhibition is so competitive.

It’s open to anyone to submit. The final selection of pieces was trimmed to 148 from almost 1,000 entries. Each member can submit five but can only have one juried in. The judges are all NOAPS signature members who view the submissions online anonymously. They score the pieces on a scale of one to seven based on criteria like composition, color technique, subject matter, and other fundamental painting techniques.

The final cut includes 37 artists from the United States and Canada.

Getting juried in can help artists along with their career. NOAPS President Patricia Tribastone said the group has a signature status marker that “means the artist has achieved a certain level of excellence in their work,” which requires a number of gallery exhibitions. The designation “has clout when you’re going to sell your paintings, when you want to teach a workshop.”