'Dance Up Close' invites audiences back into Masquer Theatre

The energy has been different this week in the Masquer Theatre, as student choreographers and dancers from the University of Montana have been preparing to welcome a live audience indoors again for the first time since early 2020.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have people in the audience in our theaters again, and it feels like a new chapter,” said Brooklyn Draper, an associate dance professor and co-producer.

IF YOU GO Performance dates “Dance Up Close” takes place in the PAR/TV Center in the Masquer Theatre at the University of Montana. Performances are Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre of the PAR/TV Center. There's also a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. The School of Theatre & Dance is using a new “pick what you pay” program where attendees can choose their contribution at griztix.com. Masks are required indoors at all times on campus.

This week’s “Dance Up Close” marks the program’s shift back to normal presentation of its concerts. During the pandemic, they tried a variety of workarounds to continue making and sharing their art. They’ve recorded pieces in a mixture of dance and filmmaking and streamed them. Last April, they staged a “parking garage” performance over by the Mansfield Library, where audience members watched from their vehicles, and did outdoor on-location pieces.

This show, then, is a return to their core model. Draper and UM associate professor Heidi Jones Eggert produced the show, with nine original pieces, all choreographed by three junior and six senior dance majors as part of their undergraduate work.

The choreographers had creative freedom, as this show is intended to “give them the opportunity to have their personal experience of creating what they want,” Draper said.

There weren’t any constraints on style, only space. It will be performed in the Masquer, with audience members on three sides, instead of the classic proscenium style of the Montana Theatre, so they needed to consider how the pieces would feel to spectators from different angles.

They also get access to the school’s lighting, costume and scenic designers, a creative benefit that isn’t true of all programs at other universities.

“To really bring the completed work to the stage is a really valuable experience for them,” Draper said.

With the help of scenic designer Brian Gregoire, they were able to bring some innovative ideas on stage. During choreographer Maeve Fahey’s piece, “Unknown Trajectory,” some dancers will stand atop a rotating platform while others turn it, which creates a “beautiful level of spatial dynamic to the space,” Draper said.

Fahey, a senior in the program, said the platform idea bloomed out of the Masquer’s seating arrangement, and it would play well, a sort of “giant lazy Susan” in her first imagining. Gregoire and company built a two-tiered platform, with about 6 feet of space for the higher tier. She choreographed for eight dancers, with two or three atop it. Besides the movement, it can allow for moments of suspension and stillness, almost like an exhibit.

The concept relates to “an acceptance of going on paths or trajectories that you don’t really expect or are prepared for,” she said.

She has experience teaching and choreographing, but this was her first opportunity to work with lighting, costume and set designers. “To get to work with other people in different fields that know what they’re doing is really exciting,” she said.

Georgia Littig’s piece, “Good Eggs,” is a duet. She and another dancer emerge from the large eggshells the design team constructed. Hannah Gibbs, the lighting designer, “creates these shadows and you can see them moving as a shadow inside the eggs” at the beginning.

Choreographer Bella Kasper explores the nature of how and why we break rules within institutions in her duet piece, “The Unexpected Movements of Tennis: Breaking the College Expectation to Conform Through Dance.” While its concept and themes are serious, she’s “representing it in a quirky way on stage,” Draper said.

Dancers Liana Dillon and Hannah Dusek will begin playing a game of tennis, complete with net and rackets, and then slowly begin breaking the rules as a way of questioning what happens when you subvert spoken or unspoken norms.

In “And Then, the Influence Shifted,” Dusek explores power dynamics, as there’s a sense of support and friction that she plays with. “Her dancers display that power in a really strong and beautiful way.”

Draper, a choreographer and dancer, said viewing the work is a learning experience regardless of career stage, “the moment where you realize, ‘ah, that worked,’ or ‘that didn’t work.' "

Upcoming dance activities

The program recently learned a major conference, the American College Dance Association, is moving forward at the University of Oregon in early 2022. UM is intending to send dancers to perform, including one group who will work with visiting guest artist Ishmael Houston-Jones, an award-winning dancer, choreographer and artist.

To help raise money, the UM Dance Club is raffling off a Russell Chatham lithograph, “Afternoon at Cedar Lake” from his Flathead Lake Series. It’s a signed and numbered lithograph. Tickets are $150, and only 150 are available at UM dance performances.

The program will also bring back its benefit dance concert before the conference to raise money as well.

