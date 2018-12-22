Dangerous avalanche conditions exist on wind-loaded terrain around Missoula, according to the West Central Montana Avalanche Center.
On Thursday, Dec. 20, the center posted an advisory rating the avalanche danger as “high” for wind-loaded terrain and "considerable" everywhere else.
“Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist, as large avalanches are possible in many areas,” said Logan King, an avalanche forecaster. “Cautious route-finding is essential, and travel in and around avalanche terrain is not recommended.”
Technically, the center’s advisory for that day expired at midnight, but the conditions weren’t expected to drastically change between Thursday and Sunday. The center’s danger trend was locked in “same danger” in its forecast and outlook rating.
However, anyone traveling in the backcountry is advised to check MissoulaAvalanche.org for the most updated conditions.
“Stiff wind slabs on top of weak snow are very reactive across the advisory area,” King said.
He and his crew had been out testing conditions on Wednesday.
"Yesterday we remotely triggered a wind slab in the Rattlesnake and observed another skier-triggered windslab, while observers in the Bitterroot triggered a winds slab as well," he said. "The big takeaway is wind slabs are widespread, very sensitive to triggers, and are not something you want to be on, below, or near for that matter."
Wind slabs are cohesive layers of snow formed by wind. Snow from the upwind side of terrain features can be deposited in heavy amounts on the downwind side.
"If you are seeing signs of wind loading you can also expect to hear/see 'whumpfing', shooting cracks, collapsing and remote triggers, all of which should point you away from wind-affected terrain," King said.
On Friday, Flathead Avalanche Center lead avalanche forecaster Blase Reardon said the conditions there weren't as dangerous, but still required caution.
"We don't have high avalanche danger up here," he said. "We’ve had a series of warm storms and windy storms so we’ve had recent slab development and a few naturals. Currently we have the danger as moderate. It's considerable in Glacier National Park at upper elevations."
Again, anyone traveling in the backcountry should get updated information by going to FlatheadAvalanche.org.
Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said there is a potential for another weather system the day after Christmas.
"It looks like western Montana will be under an active weather pattern," he said. "It wouldn't be unheard of to get 2 to 5 inches on the mountain passes but less than an inch is expected in the valleys."
So far this winter, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has not registered an avalanche death in the united States.
Last year, there were 25 fatalities in the country. There were four avalanche deaths in Montana last year.