Darby, Thompson Falls sewer projects rank highly on state list

Specifically, Darby officials hope to get a new discharge structure and add UV disinfection as well as other upgrades. The town's current wastewater facility is a 60-year old lagoon system, which treats the water and then discharges it into the Bitterroot River.

"We're a town of a little over 700 people and they deserve a way to treat the sewage without dumping it in the river," Lendrum said. "We can't dump raw sewage into a river.

"It's critical not just for us, but for people downstream."

Philipsburg has a project ranked fifth on the list and is hoping to receive $4.3 million in competitive funding to update its sewer lagoon and increase capacity.

The town of Thompson Falls also scored highly — tying for 13th — for wastewater improvements. The town is requesting $12.5 million for the project, which is slated to cost around $35 million in total.

Around two-thirds of Thompson Falls residents use septic systems and many of those systems were failing.

The city hopes to expand its sewer offerings by updating treatment, putting in collection mains and replacing pipes. Some pipes are very old and made of cement and asbestos.