Darby, Thompson Falls sewer projects rank highly on state list

Several western Montana cities and towns, including Darby and Thompson Falls, are in the running for significant federal funding for sewer and water projects that will be distributed by the state.
The state released rankings Monday on a variety of American Rescue Plan Act water and sewer grant requests from across Montana.
The ranked list now goes to a committee responsible for divvying the money. The projects will eventually be signed off on by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
House Bill 632 set aside $462 million in state ARPA funding for sewer and water grants. Of that, $150 million is money "statutorily obligated" to cities, towns and counties, while $250 million is competitive.
Montana has received about half of the total ARPA funding, with more expected to be added next year, state officials said.
There will also be a second round of competitive grant opportunities. Grant applications asked for matching funds as well.
The points system scored projects highly that address health-based standards, readiness to proceed, affordability and degree of matching funds.
"This one was the grant that we really, really hope will be the one that puts us over the top," said Darby mayor Ruth Lendrum.
Darby has the second-highest ranked project in the state, which seeks to update the town's wastewater system. They will receive $141,700 in minimum allocation grant funding and are asking for about $1.9 million in additional ARPA money through the competitive grants.
Specifically, Darby officials hope to get a new discharge structure and add UV disinfection as well as other upgrades. The town's current wastewater facility is a 60-year old lagoon system, which treats the water and then discharges it into the Bitterroot River.
"We're a town of a little over 700 people and they deserve a way to treat the sewage without dumping it in the river," Lendrum said. "We can't dump raw sewage into a river.
"It's critical not just for us, but for people downstream."
Philipsburg has a project ranked fifth on the list and is hoping to receive $4.3 million in competitive funding to update its sewer lagoon and increase capacity.
The town of Thompson Falls also scored highly — tying for 13th — for wastewater improvements. The town is requesting $12.5 million for the project, which is slated to cost around $35 million in total.
Around two-thirds of Thompson Falls residents use septic systems and many of those systems were failing.
The city hopes to expand its sewer offerings by updating treatment, putting in collection mains and replacing pipes. Some pipes are very old and made of cement and asbestos.
Thompson Falls mayor Mark Sheets said that after some initial resistance to a municipal sewer project, residents are now asking when the project will be completed. The population of the town has increased and lots that were undeveloped because they were too small would be able to be developed because they could be added to the municipal sewer system, Sheets said.
Finding funding has been an issue. One-time grants such as ARPA funds can make a huge difference.
"(With) these smaller communities, I mean, it really helps us out because we have such a small tax base to draw from, a small number of users and the cost of doing anything with sewer or water is astronomical," Sheets said.
Missoula County received around $2.8 million in minimum allocation grants, while the city of Missoula received around $10.5 million.
Missoula County has just one project rank in the top 40, as wastewater improvements in Lolo rank 39th. Missoula County Public Works director Shane Stack said that project revolves around adding a new lift station and updates at the Lolo water treatment plant.
The sewer project is expected to cost around $5.8 million, while a water system upgrade in the Lolo area — a project ranked 98th by the state — would cost around $2.34 million.
There is only one lift station in Lolo, which is a problem, Stack said.
"There's no backup system. If that system fails, we're having to spend a bunch of effort and time to replace that lift station while people are still using the sewer system," Stack said. "It's just kind of a risky situation."
Missoula's highest-ranked project is in regard to stormwater system upgrades in the South Hills. It came in at 45th and the city requested $3.57 million in competitive grant funding.
Missoula's only other project that ranked in the top 100 was in regards to the Grant Creek area. One, the Missoula Utility Improvement Project, was not ranked because of questionable eligibility.
That request lumped together several projects and, in total, would cost $25 million.
"Based on conversations and webinars we listened to, we were kind of led to believe that would be the best way to do it, or at least that's how we interpreted what we were hearing," said Logan McInnis, who is Missoula's deputy director of utilities.
"For whatever reason, they failed to rank our project ... but the frustrating thing is all the individual projects were clearly necessary investments, they clearly are eligible and (I) just think it was difficult for the reviewers to review."
