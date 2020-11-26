Dark Room machine breaks, customers rally

Past a wall case stacked with cameras behind a tub overflowing with worn camera cases, and beyond the tripod cat, Gitzo, perched and purring on a tall chair, sits a significant source of pain in the Dark Room.

The machine business owner Michael Patterson uses to process film and scan color for customers around the country, an AGFA D-Lab1, is broken.

"It's one that I bought used in 2008, and it's actually been very good through the years," said Patterson, who started working as a clerk in the Dark Room in 1995 and bought the business in 2006.

This week, though, the machine on the fritz has also helped demonstrate the photography community's dedication to the rare science that takes place in the Dark Room. Kylie Stokes, a customer since 2018 when she moved to Missoula, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money needed for the fix. By Tuesday afternoon, just two days after the fundraiser launched with a goal to collect $3,000, some $2,900 had rolled in.

"I think that the Dark Room is a really valuable resource in the Missoula community, and that me and my friends all are customers there and value the service that Michael provides with his business," Stokes said in a phone call. "And there's not really a lot of other places like it. He's the only dark room (business) in the state of Montana."