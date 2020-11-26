Dark Room machine breaks, customers rally

Past a wall case stacked with cameras behind a tub overflowing with worn camera cases, and beyond the tripod cat, Gitzo, perched and purring on a tall chair, sits a significant source of pain in the Dark Room.
The machine business owner Michael Patterson uses to process film and scan color for customers around the country, an AGFA D-Lab1, is broken.
"It's one that I bought used in 2008, and it's actually been very good through the years," said Patterson, who started working as a clerk in the Dark Room in 1995 and bought the business in 2006.
This week, though, the machine on the fritz has also helped demonstrate the photography community's dedication to the rare science that takes place in the Dark Room. Kylie Stokes, a customer since 2018 when she moved to Missoula, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money needed for the fix. By Tuesday afternoon, just two days after the fundraiser launched with a goal to collect $3,000, some $2,900 had rolled in.
"I think that the Dark Room is a really valuable resource in the Missoula community, and that me and my friends all are customers there and value the service that Michael provides with his business," Stokes said in a phone call. "And there's not really a lot of other places like it. He's the only dark room (business) in the state of Montana."
The machine that needs help looks like an enormous copier, maybe 3 1/2 feet wide by 8 feet long. To develop film, Patterson places the negatives in a case, and then rolls the strips through four different chemical tanks in the D-Lab1. The film dries, the machine scans it for color, and the result "pops."
"It does a really nice scan, which a lot of people like," Patterson said.
Support Local Journalism
A couple of weeks ago, though, the machine stopped turning on. Patterson said the worst-case-scenario is he'll need to buy new "used" equipment: a processor for $3,000 to $8,000 and separate scanner for $5,000 to $10,000. The original refurbished machine cost him $35,000 at the time — new ones ran for $100,000 — and another $7,000 to get it in the door.
If the old machine can be fixed, he's estimating the repairs could cost $3,000 to $5,000, depending on the time technicians might need to work (some bill $2,000 a day), the availability of obscure parts, and shipping costs.
This summer, the Dark Room was processing over 100 rolls of film a week. Patterson believes he's seen growing interest from customers because fewer and fewer dark rooms exist around the country, and his prices are good compared to other shops.
In recent years, Patterson also said he's seen more film customers under 30 years old looking to develop film at the downtown Missoula shop. (Stokes, 20, confirmed she's one of those customers; she's been taking pictures since she was 10 years old, and she said she and her friends are interested in documenting this time in their lives.)
"Film, like vinyl LPs, is making a comeback," Patterson said.
After the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, he also started seeing people who had presumably launched into spring cleaning bring him old cameras and lenses. He's still sorting through some of those.
While the machine is down, Patterson said customers have been patient with him and the Dark Room's one other employee. To continue to do the work, he's sending film to a business in Coeur d'Alene, but the turnaround is slower and his costs are higher. He's charging customers $12 instead of $8 a roll.
Still, he was amazed at the speed of contributions to the GoFundMe. The Dram Shop shared the page on social media, as did Draught Works and other small businesses, he said. He's hoping he can get the processor and scanner fixed in just a couple of weeks.
"I was really pleasantly surprised there was such an immediate rush of people trying to help us out," said Patterson, 67. "I've got loyal customers. I'm planning to keep going with this at least 'til I'm 70."
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.