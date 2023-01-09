Dashing through the snow, in a 1-ton Model T Ford

POLSON — Gil Mangels wasn’t really sure which old snow machine was his favorite.

Striding through a shop building behind his Miracle of America Museum in Polson on Thursday, 80-year-old Mangels stopped beside each of the various historic snowmobiles, snowcats and other early over-snow machines stored inside. He explained when and where each one was made, and why. He recalled who owned it and how he acquired it.

“It’s hard to tell which one is my favorite,” he said, remarking that many of the nearly century-old contraptions still ran well — often a testament to his rebuilding them. Picking a favorite is a common challenge for people with lots of toys. But Mangels has an uncommon number of toys, and his are more artifact than toy.

And on Saturday, Jan. 14, his many artifacts of historic over-snow motorized travel will be on display — and in operation — for the nonprofit museum’s second annual Winter Fest, held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is literally just a stroll down Memory Lane in Polson, highly visible from U.S. Highway 93 on the south side of town.

“People don’t realize how large we are,” he said, walking through one interior room that alone held more than 6,000 bits of American history. There are collections from different wars; music item collections; homestead artifacts; vestiges of American industry; dozens of motorcycles, bicycles and cars; an entire 1925 lunch counter from Ronan. “When you’re driving by, the people don’t have any idea this is all here.”

Behind the museum’s main building is a labyrinth of machines in 40 other buildings, each with voluminous themed collections. Some are relocated historical buildings; others Mangels built in bygone style from reclaimed wood. Some are a combination of both. There are boats, planes and helicopters (interspersed with the odd flying saucer) and not one, but two original Works Progress Administration outhouses from the 1930s. There’s a historic iron jailhouse door from Rock Hall, Maryland. All of that innovation, Mangels says, was possible only in the freedom and free market of the United States — an overarching message of the museum.

Winter wonders

Tucked away in the back shop are no fewer than two-dozen vintage snowmobiles and a trove of earlier machines that predate the contemporary snowmobile. And there are larger enclosed-cab snow machines, too — predecessors to modern snowcats.

There’s the one-off “Sno-crawler” built by maintenance crews in Glacier National Park’s east maintenance shop around a 1938 Ford V-8 Flathead engine. When the machine’s original tracks eventually rotted off, Mangles and others painstakingly fabricated new tracks held together with 520 bolts across all the links.

The Medford, Oregon-built ’52 Tucker Sno-Cat that replaced the park’s crawler? Mangels has that one too. And a 1924 Model TT, an early 1-ton truck, this one running on snow tracks. And a 1930 Ford Model A “Snowbird” tracked conversion. That one used to deliver mail to Birdseye, a hilly community northwest of Helena. The list goes on.

“Most of ‘em there was a factory conversion kit,” he said, including tracks, an extra axle to run tracks to the rear drive-axle, and skis for the front. Others, like the Tuckers, came stock with tracks on all four corners, or rear tracks and front skis.

On Saturday, Mangels and David Bosley, a mechanic at the museum, will run those and other machines, offering rides in some. The Western Montana Vintage Snowmobile Enthusiasts will bring other vintage sleds and offer rides, too. Visitors can also peruse vast collections of other winter artifacts: ice tongs and saws, early snowblowers, a historical Glacier National Park rotary snowblower truck, early wooden skis and snowshoes, and original wooden lift chairs from Missoula’s Snowbowl ski area.

But the main attraction is sure to be the early snowcats prowling the property.

“It’s kinda rough, it jerks around,” Bosley said after completing a lap in the old Tucker from Glacier. Nonetheless, it ran convincingly around the museum’s snowy paths, engulfed in the steady thrum of its 72-year-old engine and the clank of metal tracks.

The Model A Ford hadn’t run for at least 30 years until Bosely spent a week or more restoring the original engine, he said. “All homemade.”

Inside the main museum building is a 1943 Eliason Motor-Toboggan. The machine is essentially an Indian motorcycle engine bolted to a traditional wooden toboggan. The engine powers a center-track that propels the contraption forward, controlled by a twist-grip throttle on a tiller that steers the sled with skis — kind of like operating an outboard boat motor.

“It was tested by the military but it was pretty impractical,” Mangels said, explaining that the rudimentary machine was heavy and couldn’t carry much more than itself. “They were pretty rare.”

The first-generation Eliasons were used by the U.S. Forest Service and by crews building power lines, he said. Mangels’ Eliason won’t be coming outside during Winter Fest: “It’s too valuable, I don’t want to take a chance that anything happen to it.”

It is, after all, one of only eight known to still exist, according to the grandson of the builder, Mangels said. And, the machine that ultimately gave way to modern snowmobiles was a gift for Mangels.

“Visitor come though the museum, said, ‘I’ve got a sled with an Indian motorcycle engine on it’” in a shed, Mangels recounted. So Mangels’ wife bought it for him as a birthday gift. That was 35 years ago, when the circa-1981 museum was new.

Mangels also has an M7 Snow Tractor, an Allis-Chalmers creation built for the U.S. military in World War II for use in snowy rescue operations. That one runs, too, but is boxed in by hundreds of other war relics on display and probably won’t come outside for Winter Fest.

If conditions are right, Mangels and Bosley might even run the museum’s Polaris Snow-Bird “airsled.” The ‘70s-vintage machine looks like a red and white Cessna fuselage, except it has no wings and there’s a giant fan powered by an airplane engine on the back where a tail would normally be.

“It’s beautiful,” Mangels said. “I love the sound of it.”

In its day, the airsled could hit 80 mph and climb slopes up to 20 degrees. That’s a whole lot more capable than some of Mangels’ older snow machines.

There’s even a precursor to the Polaris airsled. Mounted on the wall above its ‘70s progeny is a 1917 Aero-Sled. The now 106-year-old machine is essentially a single-seat tub with wood frame and canvas wrap — built like an early airplane but in the shape of an old coupe. There’s an open motor driving a fan on the back, right behind the driver’s head.

“Controlled from the seat like an automobile,” advertises the machine’s paperwork. Because, of course, Mangels has the machines’ original paperwork, too.