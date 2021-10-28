Data: Missoula mobile support team reduces jail, emergency room visits

Calls to the Missoula Mobile Support Team have significantly reduced the number of people who would otherwise be taken to jail or to the emergency room since the team's inception late last year.

That's according to a presentation from the program's organizers made to a city council committee Wednesday. Data shows that calls to the team are also on the rise.

“The number of calls increased over time and continue to increase,” said Gretchen Neal, Missoula County’s mental health coordinator.

The Mobile Support Team is funded by the county, the city and the state. Emergency medical technicians from the Missoula Fire Department and licensed behavioral health clinicians or clinicians in training work with case facilitators to staff the team.

They are trained to provide consultation, screening and brief intervention to individuals in crisis stemming from behavioral health issues, which includes mental health issues or substance abuse issues.

The goal is to provide them with the care they need while reducing the time that first responders spend addressing a situation where behavioral health is the chief concern. Another goal is to reduce the number of arrests and emergency room visits, which reduces government-funded jail and hospital costs.

The team listens to dispatch and responds to calls with local law enforcement if they hear key words, although they’ve recently begun responding to calls independent of law enforcement if they know the client.

During a six-month pilot period from November 2020 to June of 2021, the team went on 537 calls and saw 298 clients, Neal said.

“So a lot of repeat faces,” she said.

About 30% of calls were to private residences, and 190 resulted in someone being transported to medical care. Just one person had to be transported to jail. The average age of the clients was 47.

The majority of clients served were white, but about 6% were Native American, Neal said.

“Which is a higher percentage proportionally than the percentage of Native Americans in Missoula as a whole, which I think is 2.2%,” she said.

Only about 32% of clients were unhoused, she added.

Neal also gave an update on the 29 frequent users and 16 super users of the system, although she prefers the term “familiar faces” because it’s less stigmatizing.

The 16 super users accounted for 103 of the 537 calls, which meant they took up 20% of the team's time and accounted for 227 hours of work.

Of those 16, 10 were unhoused and six were housed.

“Those familiar faces are definitely a big portion of the Mobile Support Team’s time and effort,” Neal said.

The team was able to divert people from going to the emergency room 169 times, and they were able to divert clients from being taken to jail 13 times. That saved taxpayers about $252,000, according to Neal's conservative estimate.

When she surveyed local police officers and sheriff’s deputies, most had positive things to say about the program, Neal said. Some didn’t think the program reduced their workload because they often had to wait on scene for a team member to show up, but others said they were able to walk away from a scene quicker.

Almost all officers agreed that the team increased the effectiveness of the mental health response and got better resolutions for clients, Neal said.

John Petroff of the Missoula Fire Department is the operations manager for the team. It’s been fully staffed from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week, for the past six months, he said.

They average about 130 calls per month and they’ve asked for budget increases to boost staff to around six total EMTs and eight clinicians, he said. They work with the Poverello Center, Winds of Change and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, among other organizations.

City council member Heather Harp asked why certain ages are more susceptible to needing assistance. Neal responded that many of the unhoused in Missoula have significant medical bills or medical issues and may have many years of need that have compounded over time.

Council member Gwen Jones said the team has “been a hot topic” in Missoula recently and she knows that data doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Having this kind of response to someone who’s having a crisis, you can’t always quantify that but it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

She noted that one officer told Neal that although his workload didn’t decrease, he “slept better at night” because the clients got a better resolution.

The Missoula Mobile Support Team is not to be confused with the Crisis Intervention Team, which is run by Missoula Crisis Intervention Team manager Theresa Williams and the Missoula Fire Department.

