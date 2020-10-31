Data: Policy experts, politicians divided on 2017 Republican tax law

"In the short term, we know some things it did," he told the Missoulian. "It raised the deficit, and it made income much more unequal. The proponents say it boosted the economy, but there's very little evidence of that. The growth rate in the eight quarters after the TCJA was passed was virtually the same as the eight quarters before it was passed."

Gale said the law's tax cuts, as a proportion of income, were much larger at the higher-end of the income spectrum than at the lower end. He said the top 10 percent of income earners nationwide got half the tax benefits from the law.

"There were a lot of provisions, like for unincorporated businesses and special tax breaks for pass-through entities, that benefit high income people," he said. "Almost all of those benefits go to very high income people."

Gale said he doesn't know if Republicans were simply mistaken in believing that economic activity would increase enough to offset the decrease in revenues to the government.

"I think they know in their hearts that it cost revenues and would make distribution of taxes unequal," he said. "I don't want to speak for the Republicans that voted for this, but I think they might find those outcomes attractive, rather than unattractive."