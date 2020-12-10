Data: Seniors, low-income Missoulians at risk of losing homes

Older residents on fixed incomes, renters and people with low incomes are increasingly at risk of losing their homes and becoming displaced from their Missoula neighborhoods due to soaring housing prices and wage increases that don't keep up.
That was the message sent to the Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole last week when a group of presenters gave an update on research into a crisis that's afflicting the city. One housing-focused nonprofit worker pressed the city council to be more "urgent and accountable" and to adopt more of the recommendations in the city's year-and-a-half-old affordable housing plan. However, some city councilors pushed back, saying state legislators need to address tax policies that have led to increasing housing prices or have handcuffed local governments' abilities to address the problem.
The presentation was made by Missoula's Invest Health Team, a coalition of city workers and nonprofit staff members who are operating on a $60,000 grant from the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation to study health disparities.
Laval Means, the city's planning services director, pointed to a map that showed many neighborhoods in Missoula experienced housing price gains of between 100% and 150% in just the time period between 2010 and 2018.
"The entire city of Missoula is facing considerable displacement pressure associated with rapidly appreciating housing prices," Means said.
The data show that home sales prices in Missoula County are, on average, 4.35 times greater than median incomes. Home prices are even higher compared to wages in some neighborhoods, such as the University District, Rose Park, the Northside, the Riverfront neighborhood and downtown. People living in those areas are at risk of involuntary displacement as housing prices grow, forcing them into surrounding neighborhoods where the cycle repeats itself, or out of town entirely. The majority of Missoula residents earn less than $3,333 a month, Means said, while housing prices increased over 44% between 2010 and 2018. They've only accelerated upward since then.
"What we're experiencing in Missoula is startling even in comparison to what we're seeing nationally," explained Kaia Peterson, the executive director of the nonprofit affordable housing organization NeighborWorks Montana.
Natalie Stockmann, a Missoula resident of six years who works at the nonprofit FreeCycles, shared her experiences trying to find rental housing in Missoula during the pandemic with roommates.
"We were looking for a new place based on poor living conditions, not adequate heat and poor responses from our landlord and thinking about spreading out a little bit more during COVID," Stockmann said. "It was a really arduous task to be looking. We applied to upwards of 20 places, and on 15 never got a reply."
The application fees were up to $40 per person, Stockmann noted.
"So just stacking on costs," Stockmann said. "It's really difficult to find an adequate, well-maintained house that is remotely affordable. And we're passing luxury apartments in town that have tons of vacancies."
They only reason they finally found a place was because they happened to be checking Craigslist when a moderately affordable rental was posted and they called immediately, Stockmann recalled.
Residents at the greatest risk of displacement tend to be households with lower incomes, households with seniors and households with minorities, Means then added.
"We have all heard a lot about the rising price of homes in our community but what this presentation is about is what that means to people living here for 10 or 15 or even more years," Means explained. "Involuntary displacement is households that are forced to leave their homes and neighborhoods due to circumstances beyond their control, things like rising property taxes, insurance, rent increases or conversions of rental property into owner-occupied stock."
Peterson said the data they've found has been eye-opening. The Displacement Risk Ratio, which compares median home sales prices to the median income in Missoula in the year 2000, shows that people on fixed incomes are at a higher risk of losing their homes here than they would be in places like Pittsburgh, Detroit or St. Louis.
"Most people who have seen this have said 'Wow, I knew that things were hard for a lot of people, but I didn't realize the potential level of and the potential for impact,'" she said.
Karissa Trujillo, the operations and programs director at HomeWord Inc., said many researchers often say that cities are inclined to simply build more subsidized housing in neighborhoods that are most at risk of displacement.
"Those are strategies that we need to be considering, but this means that every neighborhood has a role to play in responding to the housing needs that we see," Trujillo said.
Trujillo called on the city council to create a Citizen Oversight Committee that would have a say when the city makes decisions related to housing. She also said the city council needs to adopt more of the policies recommended in the city's affordable housing plan, "A Place to Call Home."
"We think it's time to revisit inclusionary zoning and would like to see the city put funding into a study on what mandatory and incentivized inclusionary zoning, what approach could be successful in Missoula," she said. "Also, relocation assistance needs more attention, and not just for mobile home parks. And lastly, we need urgency and accountability. We need more aggressive timelines to keep up with the pace of change and impact felt across Missoula."
"As practitioners and Missoulians who are seeing the impact and living day-to-day with the risk of displacement, we need to see that you share our sense of urgency," Trujillo added. "The people here in this room and in your community ... deserve to know that their home is secure and their government officials are continuing to step up with them, that you are digging into this work, engaging with the community and creating and implementing more tools and doing so at a pace that's responsive to the real and growing needs."
Council member Gwen Jones expressed to Trujillo, Means and Peterson the hope that the presentation is also shared with state lawmakers at the upcoming Montana legislative session.
"Because frankly, I think there are so many intertwined issues between local government and state government on these issues," Jones said. "For me, tax reform so that we could ultimately have more resources to create more capacity to do more would be great. Tax reform is hard. But the state of Montana needs to look at it because we're butting up against some walls here in Missoula. And then also housing tax credits, I think, are under the purview of the state and the board that administers those would like to have so much more to work with than they do."
Jones said she also think state lawmakers don't hear from constituents as much as local government representatives do about housing and other issues.
Council member Bryan von Lossberg agreed that the presenters should also take their case to the state level.
"It is not a case where the state has all the solutions and local government doesn't, or we do and they don't, I think we all appreciate that," he said. "But I will strongly emphasize that the state legislators do not hear about this nearly enough. And this conversation has to be brought to them as well. There's a part of statewide tax policy that encourages the kind of speculation that encourages the kind of price increases we're seeing here and I would assume is contributing to the incredible appreciation of prices we're seeing across the state."
For more information on the Invest Health study or to see the presentation made to council, visit online at ci.missoula.mt.us/2036/Missoula-Invest-Health.
