Data: Seniors, low-income Missoulians at risk of losing homes

Peterson said the data they've found has been eye-opening. The Displacement Risk Ratio, which compares median home sales prices to the median income in Missoula in the year 2000, shows that people on fixed incomes are at a higher risk of losing their homes here than they would be in places like Pittsburgh, Detroit or St. Louis.

"Most people who have seen this have said 'Wow, I knew that things were hard for a lot of people, but I didn't realize the potential level of and the potential for impact,'" she said.

Karissa Trujillo, the operations and programs director at HomeWord Inc., said many researchers often say that cities are inclined to simply build more subsidized housing in neighborhoods that are most at risk of displacement.

"Those are strategies that we need to be considering, but this means that every neighborhood has a role to play in responding to the housing needs that we see," Trujillo said.

Trujillo called on the city council to create a Citizen Oversight Committee that would have a say when the city makes decisions related to housing. She also said the city council needs to adopt more of the policies recommended in the city's affordable housing plan, "A Place to Call Home."