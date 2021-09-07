Data: 'Significant racial inequities' in Missoula's homeless system

For example, 91% of the total Missoula population is white, but white people only account for 63% of the people who interact with the coordinated entry system, she said.

“The Native American and Alaskan population is 1.6% in Missoula, but 14.5% of people who are houseless are Native American or Alaskan, which is an exponential increase,” Armstrong said.

Native Americans and Alaskans account for a third of all deaths of homeless people in Missoula since 2017, she said. That means 11 of the 36 deaths have been Native Americans or Alaskans, while two deaths were African-American and 23 deaths were white people.

Missoula is only .8% African-American, but 3.4% of people in the coordinated entry system are African-American.

“This is something that is really disturbing and significant in our work,” Armstrong explained. “And it’s something that we are prioritizing in our houseless services and are trying to build better services to respond to that.”

She also noted that people in Montana can expect to live to an average age of 78.7, but a Native American homeless person in Missoula can expect to live only to age 48.

“We’re trying to create systems and structures that are responsive to that race data,” Armstrong said.