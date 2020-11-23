Data: State Parks in Montana see huge increase in visitors

Compared with the same time period last year, total statewide visitation increased by 24.4%. Visitation increased at eight out of 10 state parks across Montana for the year, with eight parks exceeding 100,000 visitors.

“These visitation increases represent the busiest summer on record for the State Park system," said Martha Williams, FWP director, in a statement. "FWP staff, volunteers, and AmeriCorps members went above and beyond to keep these sites open, and to safely host visitors in the face of the pandemic. Countless families and visitors to Montana had memorable park visits this summer, and we hope their positive experiences will keep them coming back to enjoy the great recreational and cultural opportunities stewarded by Montana State Parks.”

The system of state parks on Flathead Lake saw 439,000 visitors this year, a 33.5% increase. Frenchtown Pond saw 76,000 visitors this year compared to 46,000 visitors in 2019.

"We saw huge numbers in the spring because that was where people could get out of the house and do so safely," Flynn said. "Out-of-state visitation, anecdotally, was not down as much as we thought it might be. Really the bulk of the increase we saw in this region was from Montana residents."

Flynn said many people are becoming "outdoorsy" during the pandemic.