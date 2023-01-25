Database shows 5 institutions in Montana still hold Native remains

ProPublica, a national investigative news organization, earlier this month released a database that shows which institutions report having Native American remains, including several in Montana.

Public schools, museums and other institutions nationwide house remains and items affiliated with tribes. Sometimes the items are donated. Other times, a school or museum staff member may have bought or collected the items for archaeology or research purposes.

But in the last few decades, there has been a national effort to return sacred items and remains to the tribes in which they belong. Passed in 1990, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, commonly known as NAGPRA, established a process for tribes to request the return of Native remains from institutions that have them.

More than 30 years later, not all institutions are compliant. ProPublica reports that at least half of the remains of more than 210,000 Native Americans have not been returned.

Aaron Brien is the NAGPRA coordinator and tribal historical preservation officer for the Crow Tribe. He said he hopes the database will show people that "this is still a problem."

"Housing human remains is not unique," he explained. "But for Native remains, the scale of it is unique. The housing of Native remains keeps us in a constant state of curiosity. We are humans and should be treated as humans."

Mike Durglo Jr., who is in charge of the preservation department for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said he's grateful for the database.

"Any information that helps us return these items is appreciated," he said, adding that the tribes are working to verify the data. "We will continue to work with these institutions, and individuals, who would like to help us bring these items home."

According to the database, institutions continue to hold at least 1,200 Native remains taken from counties of relevance to the Little Shell Tribe.

Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray said returning such remains to tribes is “long overdue.”

“These are our members, and they should be treated with dignity and respect,” he said. “Instead, they are being kept in a box in some institution’s basement. … It’s time to give these remains the proper burial they deserve.”

What does the database say about Montana?

ProPublica’s database lists five Montana institutions that have reported holding Native American remains, and it outlines whether those institutions have made the remains available for return to the tribes. Under NAGPRA, if an institution makes a connection between tribes and remains, the institution must publish a list of tribes eligible to make a repatriation claim. When authors of the database mention institutions that have made remains “available for return” to tribes, they are referring to this process.

According to the site, UM reports still holding the remains of at least 25 Native Americans. To date, UM has made available for return 63% of the 67 Native remains it reported to the federal government.

Specifically, UM has made 24 remains available for return to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and 18 to the Crow Tribe.

Dave Kuntz, director of strategic communications at UM, said “it is a top priority for UM leaders to work in partnership with regional tribes to repatriate artifacts and remains.”

The university hopes to hire a repatriation coordinator, whose full-time job it would be to work with tribes to return items of significance, Kuntz added.

“It is going to take time,” he said, adding that UM will continue to identify artifacts and remains to “ensure repatriation occurs.”

UM in August received $99,314 from the National Park Service to support documentation and repatriation of such items. Kuntz said the funding will support the new repatriation coordinator position.

And earlier this month, UM was awarded $325,107 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to “Indigenize heritage collections.” The project aims to address challenges in determining cultural affiliation for objects with vague records.

According to the database, the Montana Historical Society has made none of its reported 16 remains available for return.

Eve Byron, public information officer for the historical society, said the institution has “been working on returning the human remains and associated burial items for some time.”

She said that the historical society has “deaccessioned” all human remains and related funerary items, meaning the items were removed from the listed holdings of the institution. She added that the Montana Burial Preservation Board is tasked with returning remains and items to the appropriate tribe.

The Montana Historical Society board of trustees voted unanimously in October to return ownership of Big Medicine, a mounted white buffalo, to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

CSKT Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald told the board after the vote the tribe was deeply appreciative.

“We will treat this animal with the respect it deserves,” he said at the time.

The Museum of the Rockies, located in Bozeman, made available for return 22% of the 18 Native American remains it reported having. The museum, according to the database, has made four remains available to the Crow Tribe. And the museum reported making none of its 97 funerary objects available for return to tribes.

Representatives from the Museum of the Rockies did not respond to a request for comment.

ProPublica found that Montana State University’s Department of Sociology has made zero of 11 Native American remains available for return. It also has not made available any of the 49 funerary objects for return to tribes.

Representatives from MSU did not respond to a request for comment.

Carter County Museum, located in Ekalaka, has made all of the 15 Native American remains available for return. The museum made remains available for return to 20 tribes, including to the Fort Peck Tribes and Fort Belknap Indian Community.

What about the tribes?

The database is also searchable by tribe and reveals information on remains and funeral items affiliated with each tribal nation in Montana, listed below.

Institutions have reported making 38 Native remains available to the Blackfeet Tribe. The tribe is eligible to claim 58 funerary objects. Institutions hold remains of five Native Americans taken from counties of interest to the Blackfeet.

Institutions have made 43 remains available for return to the CSKT, and institutions continue to hold remains of 18 Native Americans from counties relevant to the tribes.

Institutions reported making remains of more than 2,700 Native remains available to the Chippewa Cree Tribe. Institutions continue to hold remains of at least 2,200 Native Americans taken from counties of interest to the tribe.

Institutions have made 51 Native remains available for return to the FBIC and continue to hold remains of at least 3,100 Native Americans taken from counties of interest to the tribe. Carter County Museum has made 14 remains available for return to the tribe.

Institutions report making the remains of more than 800 Native Americans available for return to the Crow Tribe and continue to hold remains of at least 300 Native Americans taken from relevant counties.

Institutions report making more than 1,400 remains available to the tribe and continue to hold at least 600 Native remains taken from counties of interest to the tribe.

Institutions report making more than 300 remains available for return to the Little Shell, and institutions continue to hold at least 1,200 Native remains taken from counties of interest to the tribe.

Institutions report making remains of more than 2,600 Native Americans available for return to the Fort Peck Tribes, and institutions continue to hold remains of at least 800 Natives taken from counties relevant to the tribe.

To view ProPublica’s database, visit projects.propublica.org/repatriation-nagpra-database.