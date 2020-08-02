Daughter anxiously seeks ailing veteran's records in shutdown

She’s trying to contact by mail and email the naval base in San Diego, where her father has told her he was discharged. So far no luck.

Compounding the situation is Stephanie Smith’s own health issues. She is recuperating from injuries she said she received while helping her father around his house in Missoula, and she’s doing it in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where her ex-husband is battling cancer.

Smith has praise for her father’s caregivers at Warm Springs and at St. Patrick Hospital. She’s able to visit him by phone but not in person because of COVID-19 restrictions.

She doesn’t feel it’s an exaggeration to say her father is in danger of dying if she can’t get him into Veterans Administration care.

“I know my dad,” Smith said. “This is certainly causing him to lose his will to live, being there. He is bedridden and his prognosis is not very good. He feels like he’s on his last legs.

“I just told him he has to survive this until I can get him into a veterans’ home. It’s totally tough. He said he’s really having a hard time having to be stuck there. He doesn’t want to die out there.”

Stephanie is determined to get him the care he deserves.

“I’ve had people telling me to give up, to forget it, to just shut down” because of the coronavirus, she said. “I’ve just kept plugging away no matter how hard it is. I keep believing I’ll get through to the National Archives, so I’m glad they’re opening it up again. I was feeling so negative, like people really don’t care.”

