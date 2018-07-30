A 30-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $100,585 bond after "knowingly" ramming her Chevrolet Cavalier into another car containing a child and the child's father, according to court documents and the jail roster.
Amber Marie Silva is charged with two felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of unlawful restraint, according to a complaint from the Missoula County Attorney's Office.
The affidavit of probable cause outlined the series of events that led to the arrest:
At about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 29, police responded to the Murphy Street Mini Storage after a man reported Silva was preventing him from leaving. Dispatch noted the man was in a maroon Ford SUV with his 5-year-old daughter. Silva was in a silver Cavalier.
When officers arrived at the scene, Silva was trying to leave, and the police noticed "a significant amount of damage" to her car.
"Officer (Josh) Harris noted the front bumper had maroon paint transfer and was hanging off the vehicle and the left headlight was damaged," said the affidavit.
The man said he had come to remove items from his storage unit and asked Silva to bring him the key. She arrived with the key and then left for 10 or 15 minutes before returning.
"He reported Silva then pulled her vehicle in front of his and refused to let him leave," said the affidavit.
When he again tried to leave, she again tried to block him. He told her he was calling the police.
"He then drove back around the southwest unit to attempt to get out, but Silva drove her vehicle into the passenger side of (his) vehicle," the affidavit said.
"(The man's) daughter was in a car seat in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and ... (the girl) stated she saw Silva's vehicle coming towards her and that she 'bonked' her head ... (but) was not otherwise injured."
Officer Jesse Potter talked with Silva, who told him she believed the man was taking items that belonged to her and tried to block him.
"When Officer Potter asked Silva about the collision, she said she knew (the toddler) was inside the (SUV) but claimed the crash was not intentional. She stated (the man) drove forward and she lost control of her Cavalier as it struck his vehicle," the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, criminal endangerment is punishable by 10 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.