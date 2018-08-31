At the same time he was trying to say something big about America’s best-known national park, author David Quammen was trying to understand the unknown nature of some of its tiniest residents.
The resulting book, “The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life,” proved one of the most difficult he’d undertaken in a career dedicated to explaining the wonders of the natural world. That it came after the publication of Quammen's “Yellowstone” — he worked on both books simultaneously — made the contrast all the more intense.
“This book was particularly tricky, because the science was so complex,” the Bozeman-based writer said on a visit to Missoula last week. “It didn’t afford the opportunity to follow biologists through jungles or tranquilize wolves or watch grizzly bears. But the findings are more important and more fascinating than anything I’ve written about.”
“Tangled Tree” tells the story of Carl Woese — “the most important biologist of the 20th century that you’ve never heard of” — and his pioneering work on molecular phylogenetics. Before eyes glaze over, consider this: Woese’s work led to the discovery that almost a tenth of the human genome didn’t come inherited from human ancestors but was infected into our DNA by viruses.
For instance, the gene that produces the membrane between the human placenta and the human fetus didn’t come from pre-mammalian animals. It appeared through a process called horizontal gene transfer, where a retrovirus infected an animal cell and attached part of its DNA into the animal’s genetic code. In this case, it was the virus gene that made its outer surface layer.
“Our genes adapted it to our own use, and now it creates a different kind of membrane between the embryo and the placenta,” Quammen said. “Without that membrane, the mother couldn’t pass nutrients to the embryo and it couldn’t pass waste products back out.”
Woese’s work stayed obscure, Quammen surmises, because he was A) bad at self-promotion and lecturing and B) his discoveries were so revolutionary they forced a rethinking of the most basic assumptions of life’s development on earth. He upended the traditional two kingdoms of life forms — complex creatures and bacteria — by discovering a third, the Archaea.
Although most of this science took place in laboratories and college hallways, Quammen found a remarkable link to Yellowstone Park. One of Woese’s protégés, Norman Pace, expanded the attention paid to Thermus aquaticus, a microbe that grows in the near-boiling water of Octopus Spring about 8 miles north of Old Faithful Geyser.
That creature’s affinity for extreme conditions was due to an enzyme that led to polymerase chain reaction, the process that underpins all modern DNA analysis and CRISPR gene-editing techniques.
“All that hugely changed our awareness of what exists on earth and how they’re related to one another,” Quammen said. “And it helps us understand a little bit more of who we are and what we are. The universe is inhabited by creatures that didn’t evolve as us, but they play vitally necessary roles in us. These are bacteria that live inside our cells, sharing their DNA with our genomes. It’s dizzying.”