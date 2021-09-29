 Skip to main content
DCI concludes findings on St. Regis murder-suicide
DCI concludes findings on St. Regis murder-suicide

St. Regis vigil 01 DCI conclusion (copy)

Erin Miller and her 7-year-old daughter, Kaydance, attend a vigil in St. Regis in February for the three people who died in a murder-suicide. Anthony Dascher shot his two sons, ages 4 and 7, before killing himself.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations concluded their investigation into the St. Regis murder-suicide case that happened last February, Mineral County Mike Toth said on Tuesday. 

Two boys, ages 4 and 7, were killed by their father, Anthony Dascher, who was 37 at the time, before he fatally shot himself. The DCI determined the incident was a murder-suicide. The investigation was wrapped up last week, Toth said. 

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call a few miles north of St. Regis just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 after a woman reported she’d come home and found her son and two grandchildren shot. The 4-year-old boy was still alive when officers responded and he was taken to a hospital in Missoula before being airlifted to Spokane, Toth said. He later succumbed to his injuries.

“The investigation determined the incident to be exactly what we thought it was,” Toth said. There is no foul play suspected, and no one else was in the room with Dascher and his two sons at the time of the shootings.

The investigation also found that Dascher used his own weapon and he had no documented mental health issues.

A few days after the shooting, a vigil was held near the St. Regis Travel Center for the three lives lost. Community members and loved ones of the deceased joined together to sing "Amazing Grace" and New Day Fellowship Pastor Morris Hill spoke. 

"Three precious people are gone," Hill said at the vigil. 

