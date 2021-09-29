DCI concludes findings on St. Regis murder-suicide

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations concluded their investigation into the St. Regis murder-suicide case that happened last February, Mineral County Mike Toth said on Tuesday.

Two boys, ages 4 and 7, were killed by their father, Anthony Dascher, who was 37 at the time, before he fatally shot himself. The DCI determined the incident was a murder-suicide. The investigation was wrapped up last week, Toth said.

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call a few miles north of St. Regis just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 after a woman reported she’d come home and found her son and two grandchildren shot. The 4-year-old boy was still alive when officers responded and he was taken to a hospital in Missoula before being airlifted to Spokane, Toth said. He later succumbed to his injuries.

“The investigation determined the incident to be exactly what we thought it was,” Toth said. There is no foul play suspected, and no one else was in the room with Dascher and his two sons at the time of the shootings.

The investigation also found that Dascher used his own weapon and he had no documented mental health issues.