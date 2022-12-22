Dead batteries, dangerous wind chill across Montana

It has to be exceptionally cold for a professional weather forecaster in Montana to describe a -52 degree wind chill as having “not been too bad.”

But that wind chill temperature, recorded atop MacDonald Pass west of Helena Thursday morning, paled in comparison to other wind chills and air temps recorded across western Montana as a blast of arctic air froze the state.

We created our own cloud @ -17° F (-27° C) at the #Missoula International Airport #mtwx [7am MST 12/22/2022] pic.twitter.com/uZ4n5lAD9t — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) December 22, 2022

Travis Booth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Missoula forecast office, said on Thursday that Kalispell recorded a new daily record low temperature for Dec. 22. The old record for Dec. 22, set in 1990, was -12 degrees. On Thursday morning, it was -33 degrees in Kalispell. The frigid morning went down as the eighth-coldest temperature ever recorded in Kalispell since records began in 1899. The all-time coldest temp recorded there was -38 degrees on Jan. 31, 1950.

Missoula didn’t come as close to record-breaking lows, but still got incredibly cold, he said. It was -19 degrees at the airport on Thursday morning, falling short of the daily record low for Dec. 22: -28 degrees, in 1990. The all-time record low for Missoula was -33 degrees on Jan. 26, 1957.

Other places were staggeringly cold. It was -49 degrees in Potomac and at Marias Pass on Thursday morning, he said. Lincoln hit -49 degrees. And that’s before wind chill. Wind chill in Missoula hit -42 degrees at 10 a.m. Thursday. Butte’s wind chill dropped to -62 degrees. Near Essex, the wind chill was -70 degrees.

Across the region, Booth described “excessively cold wind chills” of around -50 or -60 degrees. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in Montana and anywhere in the Lower 48 was at Rogers Pass on Jan. 20, 1954: a crushing -70 degrees, before wind chill.

Despite the remarkable cold — forecast to last though Friday morning before a more seasonable Christmas weekend — life seems to have continued around Missoula relatively unscathed, although very chilly.

City officials and first responders said Thursday they weren’t aware of any exposure deaths. Jeff Kroll, a battalion chief with Missoula Fire Department, said the agency has been responding to an average amount of calls, including some for unhoused people needing assistance for exposure.

“This has been really just a blip on the radar, no big deal,” Kroll said. “I think people are using some common sense.”

Fire departments around the state reminded residents to keep fire hydrants clear of ice and snow. Firefighters need to have 3 feet of cleared space around hydrants for emergency response.

The Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter at 1919 North Ave. West offers a safe, warm, dry place to stay for free.

Lori Hart, a spokesperson for Missoula Public Works, said that the city wasn’t experiencing any major cold-related infrastructure or operational problems.

But other things have stopped working in the cold. Electronic keypad door handles and locks that run on batteries have frozen up, their batteries sapped of energy. Cars often won’t start for the same reason. Piping in buildings can freeze up, sometimes bursting and causing flooding when they thaw. The Weather Service’s temperature gauge in Elk Park stopped working below -50 degrees on Thursday morning.

Patrick DeNitto, a dispatcher and driver with Montana Roadside Services, said the company was operating at maximum capacity with about a 2–3-hour wait time.

“Today it’s just been lots and lots and lots of dead batteries,” he said around midday. “It’s getting up there. We’ve done about 40 calls since 7 this morning and we have another eight hours left before it slows down a little bit.”

He noted: “If you’re out in this and trying to tow something, that wind just cuts right into you.”