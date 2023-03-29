The Missoula County sheriff released the name of a man who was found dead along Interstate 90 on March 12.

Ian C. Throndsen, 61, of Missoula was identified as the deceased person on Wednesday by Missoula Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen. He was found off the shoulder of the interstate near Bonner, at mile marker 109.

According to the sheriff's office, no criminal activity is suspected in the death of Throndsen. A cause of death determination is pending reports submitted by the Montana Department of Justice's Forensic Science Division.