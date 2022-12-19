Deadly cold descends upon Montana

Wednesday night could be one of the coldest ever recorded in Montana as a blast of arctic air grips the state with deadly low temperatures.

The mercury is forecast to plunge statewide this week, according to the National Weather Service. The coldest temps are forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday — specifically early Thursday morning — with Thursday's high temps remaining well below zero. As of Monday afternoon, Montana's cities and valley towns were forecast to endure temperatures as cold as -46 degrees and wind chills down to a numbing -60 degrees or colder, creating conditions in which it is dangerous to be outside for any period of time. Under such conditions, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in less than five minutes.

The predicted low temperatures rival the coldest temps on record for cities across the state, according to National Weather Service data. The conditions forecast for Wednesday night are similar to those predicted for Fairbanks, Alaska. Utqiagvik, Alaska, the northern-most city in the U.S. and one of the most northern in the world, will be significantly warmer.

"A widespread extreme cold event, the likes of which the Northern Rockies has not seen in nearly 40 years, is possible on Thursday morning as a bitterly cold arctic air mass descends upon the region," the agency stated Monday. "Daily minimum temperature records for Dec. 22 will very likely be broken in many locations and all-time records for some, including Missoula (-33 degrees) and Butte (-52 degrees), may be threatened. Make no bones about it, an extreme cold event of historic proportions is possible Thursday morning."

A storm system could also bring 6–8 inches of snow to Missoula from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, with more on the way by the weekend. By Wednesday evening, Hamilton and Kalispell could each pick up 4–6 inches; Superior, Seeley Lake and Lost Trail Pass could each get 8–12 inches; Lolo Pass could get 12–18 inches; and Lookout Pass could get 18–24 inches. The mountains of the Great Burn area and the Rattlesnake, Mission and Swan ranges could all see up to 2 feet of snow, with greater amounts in localized areas.

High winds with gusts up to 35 mph during the snowfall Tuesday and Wednesday were predicted to create hazardous, zero-visibility conditions with blowing snow and bitterly cold wind chill through Wednesday night.

A storm that the National Weather Service had predicted last week would deliver 1–3 inches of snow in valleys and up to a foot or more at higher elevations over the weekend failed to materialize. By Sunday night, only a few inches had fallen in the mountains around Missoula, with a dusting of snow in valleys.

On Monday, Montana was under a blanket of overlapping weather warnings, watches and advisories for the coming days. The National Weather Service issued a combination of a winter storm warning, wind chill warning and a slew of other watches and advisories for western Montana. Eastern Montana was subject primarily to a wind chill warning, as well as areas of winter storm warning and other associated watches and advisories.

Arctic conditions

The cold conditions are the result of a mass of arctic air originating in Siberia, according to Jennifer Kitsmiller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Missoula office. She said on Monday that the air mass moved from Siberia into Canada's Yukon Territory and through northern Canada. Now it's being pulled south into the U.S. by another weather system. The frigid air is moving into the northern Rocky Mountain Front, east of the Continental Divide, first. Temperatures there already plummeted on Monday, while remaining normal in Butte and west of the divide.

But a trough of low pressure over western Montana, created by the jet stream, will soon pull the freezing air over the divide into western Montana, she said. The phenomenon, in which weather uncharacteristically moves over the divide from the east and to the west is called a "backdoor front."

"A lot of times this actually does happen with arctic air masses, because they drop out of Canada — it takes something to pull that cold air across the divide into western Montana," Kitsmiller said. In this case, "it's basically the jet stream that's kind of carving that out and pulling everything south."

The air mass could bring all-time record high pressures to western Montana once it arrives, she said, and it "is certainly capable of producing record or record-breaking temperatures." Cloud cover, which could prevent temperatures from dropping quite as low, could stave off record cold. But Kitsmiller said that it's hard to pinpoint if and when that will develop. High winds, if they last past the snow event and into early Thursday morning, could also prevent record lows — but that would create more extreme wind chill.

"Either way you slice it, it's dangerous cold," she said.

Around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, forecasts on Monday predicted temperatures would remain relatively normal through the day Tuesday, with projected highs around 30 degrees. Cold weather was forecast to set in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with overnight lows around zero, and highs Wednesday of 7 degrees in Missoula and 18 degrees in Hamilton. And then the real cold will set in, forecasts predicted.

Missoula was projected to hit -30 degrees overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, with a high of -12 degrees during the day Thursday. That's before wind chill, which could make the temperature feel significantly colder. In Hamilton, air temps Wednesday night were forecast to hit -34 degrees before rising to a high of -10 degrees Thursday. Overnight Thursday into Friday, temps in Missoula and Hamilton were forecast to drop to -21 and -23 degrees, respectively, before rising into the teens — above zero — during the day Friday.

In Kalispell, high temps were forecast to hit only 10 degrees on Tuesday before dropping to -14 degrees overnight into Wednesday. Kalispell's high temp Wednesday was forecast at -4 degrees, with wind chill in the double-digit negatives. Overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, temps in Kalispell were forecast at -30 degrees, before rising to -12 degrees Thursday and dropping to -22 degrees overnight into Friday. Wind chill in Kalispell and the Flathead region could drop to -40 degrees.

Temperatures around Missoula, the Bitterroot and the Flathead areas were predicted to return to more regular, if still chilly, winter highs and lows by the weekend.

Arctic conditions could be more prolonged east of the Continental Divide, with wind chills of nearly -60 degrees predicted across the region and air temperatures in the -30s and -40s.

Around midday Monday, the temperature in Helena was -2 degrees. Monday night into Tuesday was forecast to be -12 degrees. Tuesday's high was forecast to be -1 degree. Tuesday night was forecast at -21 degrees. Wednesday, a high of -13 degrees. Wednesday night, -33 degrees. Thursday, -10 degrees. Thursday night, -19 degrees. And, finally, on Friday: 20 degrees above zero.

In Billings it was 2 degrees on Monday afternoon, with a low of -10 degrees forecast for Monday night into Tuesday. A high of just 1 degree was forecast for Billings on Tuesday, with a low of -17 degrees overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday's high temperature was forecast at -14 degrees, with a predicted -28 degrees overnight from Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday was forecast to be -7 degrees, with a low of -23 that night. Friday's high was predicted to top zero degrees, if only slightly, at 6 degrees.

By Saturday, it could be 32 degrees in Billings — 60 degrees warmer than Wednesday night, just 60 hours earlier.

Richest hill also coldest

Butte was forecast to endure the coldest conditions of any Montana city: a staggering -46 degrees overnight Wednesday into Thursday. It was a relatively balmy 27 degrees in Butte on Monday afternoon, with Tuesday also forecast at a high of 27. Tuesday night, the low was forecast at -9 degrees, with a high of 9 degrees above zero on Wednesday.

After that, temperatures on "the richest hill on earth" were forecast to plummet 55 degrees over a few hours, bottoming out at -46 degrees. Thursday's high was forecast at -16 degrees, with a low of -31 overnight into Friday. Friday was forecast to be 14 degrees above zero.

High temps in Butte were forecast to hit 28 degrees by Saturday, followed by 34 degrees on Sunday — an 80-degree temperature swing from Wednesday night.