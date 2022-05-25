Deadly irrigation dam near Missoula eyed for upgrades to help farmers, fish and boaters

There’s only one segment of water in Missoula that’s conspicuously devoid of the usual kayaks, rafts and drift boats that pack every other stretch of river during the warm months.

A dangerous barrier called the Grass Valley Irrigation Dam, last upgraded in 1960, stretches across the entire length of the Clark Fork River near Kelly Island and creates a dangerous hazard for boaters. In the summer, wooden planks poke ominously out of the water and a churning boil of water lurks behind the structure.

That means that entire reach of the Clark Fork River, from McCormick Park to where it absorbs the Bitterroot River, is basically off-limits unless one is willing to undertake a difficult portage around the dam. There are no ramp facilities for properly hauling out or putting in a boat near the dam.

“It’s a post and pin dam that raises up and blocks the river off,” explained Carl Saunders, general manager of the Grass Valley French Ditch Company. “It worked well for over 100 years, but now it’s in pretty tough shape.”

Because the dam requires workers to install wooden boards every summer, it's also dangerous for workers.

“We had a death four years ago where a guy went off and drowned in the thing,” Saunders recalled grimly. “He was a maintenance worker doing repairs. He was on an actual install and one of the pins blew out.”

The 32-year-old's foot was trapped and the water rushed over him.

It isn’t just humans that face death from the dam. An estimated 10,000 fish die every year because they enter the irrigation canal and get trapped there when the water dries up, according to Rob Roberts, a project manager with Montana Trout Unlimited.

That’s why Trout Unlimited is partnering with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Missoula Conservation District on a project to assess the structure with the goal of upgrading the aging dam. The ultimate vision is to allow safe fish migration, reduce the safety hazards posed to recreational boaters and maintenance personnel and increase the efficiency — along with drought and flood resiliency — of the irrigation system.

A new dam, complete with a fish ladder, fish screen and a ramp for boaters, could cost roughly $2 million. None of the partner groups has that much money right now, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has doled out a little bit of money for a planning effort.

Old problem

Built by a group of French entrepreneurs in 1905, the dam diverts roughly one-tenth of the Clark Fork River’s flow in the summer and provides water to 4,000 irrigable acres and 120 different users in the Grass Valley and Frenchtown areas.

“We basically have 70 cubic feet per second of water that basically acts like a stream," Roberts explained. "So when you shut off the ditch in the fall around October, this thing is trapping thousands of fish. Those are trout, whitefish, suckers, you name it.”

That’s a huge loss of fish to the ecosystem, he said.

“Not only just sport fish, but also fish people don’t go for and the food base for all the other big fish and just the general ecology of the river,” he said. “Very simply, we’d rather have all that biomass, the fish in the river, where it belongs in that system rather than here.”

Boater safety is also a huge issue, he noted. Local angling shops don’t recommend that any boaters take out after the Silver Park fishing access in McCormick Park in Missoula because of the danger. In fact, there are warning signs along the way.

A picture of the dam in mid-summer shows the wooden planks rising several inches above the water line the entire width of the river channel, with a boil of water downstream.

“This is a pretty known issue,” he said. "Like, you don’t want to get over that and get caught because that’s one of those low-head dams you may hear people talk about. And actually, just the hydraulics make them super-dangerous and people get caught in there.”

There’s no designated portage ramp.

“You can tell there’s really nowhere to get out and portage around this thing if you’re in a raft,” Roberts said. “So, generally, people just kind of avoid this stretch in the summer. And it eliminates sort of a prime opportunity, you know, on the lower river. This is a very underutilized stretch from an angling and recreation perspective.”

So now, he said, they’re working with engineers and looking at survey data to come up with conceptual ideas on how to rebuild the structure so that it meets the goals of irrigators, workers, boaters and fish.

Saunders said that he believes the dam needs to get replaced within the next five years. In the past, he said, the landowner who owns land around the dam “wasn’t amenable” to upgrading the dam area with a boat launch to improve safety.

“There were concerns there’d be more boat traffic and people tend to camp along his property there and have campfires and leave garbage,” Saunders said. “He didn’t want the increased traffic. But time goes by, and he told me recently he doesn’t think it’d make a nickel’s worth of difference if they come here anyway. And it’s better if they’re safe.”

To block the river

The dam has to be raised in a tight time frame every summer when the water drops to a certain level. In the old days, Saunders said a driver in a pickup truck would go around and tell all the local farmers that the dam’s “getting raised on Saturday” and a bunch of volunteers would show up. Now, all the farmers are getting old and it’s hard to find workers that can do that specialized labor on short notice. He said new technology includes inflatable dams that just get air pumped in them in low water and deflated in high water.

“That’s what I’d like to see, but they’re the most expensive,” he said.

Roberts said that it has taken so long to get the dam replaced because the project has to have buy-in from irrigators.

“These guys, in the past, they haven’t really been super-interested in altering the regime to deal with fisheries protection,” he said. “But now, they sort of see the writing on the wall that there’s a convergence of all these issues and the potential to partner with other people to find common goals.”

Radley Watkins with the Missoula Conservation District said it’s going to take a lot of cooperation to get the project done. There’s a lot of other dams around Montana and the country that need money as well.

“You hear about aging infrastructure across the country, but ag infrastructure is really its own category,” he said. “This is a system similar to what they used in ancient Egypt. It was built 100 years ago.”

Roberts said upgrading the dam is a no-brainer, so Montana Trout Unlimited has made it a priority.

“To me, when you overlay public safety, fisheries protection with the ability to manage drought resiliency, it’s very rare to get projects like this that have no opposition, for the most part, to the project,” he said.

