Dean Chris Comer will step down next month as head of the University of Montana's largest college and serve in a faculty position, the campus announced Thursday.
Comer, who has led the College of Humanities and Sciences since 2009, will pass the top post onto associate dean Jenny McNulty, who will serve as interim dean starting Aug. 15, according to UM.
The change means four heads of UM colleges will be serving in temporary or interim appointments as the flagship continues its substantial effort to reset priorities and restructure programs. It wasn't immediately clear Thursday if additional leadership changes may take place as part of the effort.
In December, Roberta Evans stepped down as dean of the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and Health Sciences in order to do more research and teaching, and Shannon O'Brien took a buyout as dean of Missoula College.
Adrea Lawrence is serving as interim dean of the College of Education, and Dean Roger MacLean has a temporary appointment to oversee Missoula College in addition to the School of Extended and Lifelong Learning.
Last month, UM announced Dean Brock Tessman would go from head of the Davidson Honors College to a post in the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. This week, UM noted Kaetlyn Cordingley will serve as interim director of the Honors College.
UM said the search for a permanent College of Humanities and Sciences dean would start fall 2019.
In a news release, UM said Comer is also a professor of biology and neuroscience and taught courses even as he led the college. In a statement, Comer said he was confident in McNulty's leadership and commitment, and he was excited to spend more time in the classroom and on research.
"I look forward to continuing to teach and pursue the scholarly work that has been my passion professionally," Comer said.