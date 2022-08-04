Death by drowning determined in Rebekah Barsotti case

The Montana State Crime Lab determined a woman who went missing last summer died from drowning, according to the Mineral County Sheriff.

Rebekah Barsotti vanished last July near Alberton and the Clark Fork River. This May, a body was pulled from the water at River Bend Road near Superior, and a few weeks later it was positively identified as Barsotti.

Barsotti was last seen on July 20 at about 2:15 p.m. at a Town Pump in Superior. Her car and some personal items were found at a rest area near Alberton on Interstate 90.

The cause of death still is under investigation, meaning officials haven’t determined why or how she drowned, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth explained.

After the news of the identification, Barsotti’s loved ones posted on social media about how she was always happy and determined.

“Rebekah deserved so much more from this life,” the post stated.

In September, law enforcement said all leads had been exhausted in relation to her disappearance, but she remained an active missing-persons case. The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula County Search and Rescue joined the Missoula sheriff in the investigation. Over 2,000 hours were dedicated to the search.

At the time she went missing, Barsotti was with her dog, Cerberus. He was found dead a few days after his owner disappeared, about 10 miles downriver from where Barsotti was reported to have gone missing.

Barsotti’s parents, including her mother, Angela Mastrovito, have been living in Missoula since Barsotti disappeared.

For Mastrovito, her daughter’s case has transitioned into an effort to raise domestic violence awareness, citing allegations that Barsotti’s former spouse was abusive, although authorities have not connected Barsotti’s case to domestic violence.