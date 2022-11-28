Death by suicide suspected in Mineral County jail

A person is suspected to have died by suicide at the Mineral County jail over the weekend, according to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth.

The individual was found by a jail staff person around noon on Saturday in the Superior detention facility, Toth said.

“(An) inmate was in a cell by himself,” he said.

There was one jail worker on duty at the time. The staff person was serving lunches to inmates at the Mineral County jail when the deceased person was found, the sheriff added.

Toth said the person was scheduled to leave the Mineral County jail on Tuesday but didn’t specify where they were headed.

The name of the individual hasn’t been released yet. The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to investigate the death. Missoula County is handling the coroner report for the case and the Missoula County Attorney has been briefed on the incident.

Mineral County had one recent prior death in custody in 2021, Toth said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there were 1,200 deaths in local jails in 2019 — more than a 5% increase from 2018 and a 33% jump from 2000. Suicides were the leading cause of jail deaths in 2019 with 49 deaths for every 100,000 people incarcerated.

There are resources available for mental health support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or dial 988 to be routed.