Death certificate confirms Mineral County jail death was suicide

A death certificate filed on Dec. 16 confirmed a man died by suicide in the Mineral County jail last month.

Shane T. Pelletier was found dead on Nov. 26 by Mineral County jail staff. According to the certificate, Pelletier died from asphyxia by hanging, described in the document as “self-inflicted hanging.” Pelletier was 34.

Pelletier was in a cell alone, former Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said. A jail staff person was serving lunches to people at the jail when they found him.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) looked into the death.

DCI Spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said the office can’t comment on the evidentiary elements of the investigation until the case is in front of a coroner’s jury, but said there were two jail staffers on shift when Pelletier died.

State law requires that coroner’s inquests are held for anyone who dies in custody. When asked when an inquest might be scheduled, Mineral County Attorney Debra Jackson said the external investigation hasn't been completed yet but an inquest will be scheduled when that happens.

According to Mineral County charging documents, Pelletier was facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged Jan. 12, 2021 robbery at a travel center convenience store.

An order in the 2021 case signed on Nov. 16 of this year shows Pelletier was scheduled to be transported from the Mineral County jail to the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. The order doesn’t list a date of when the transport was scheduled to happen.

Mineral County had one recent prior death in custody in 2021.

There are resources available for mental health support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or dial 988 to be routed.